Baby Rushed to Hospital After Falling Ill in Perth

A ten-month-old baby boy was taken to hospital after becoming unwell at a property in Perth, Scotland. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service responded to the incident on Rannoch Road and an investigation is underway.

A concerning incident unfolded in Perth , Scotland , on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, as emergency services responded to a report of a seriously ill infant. At approximately 5:40 PM, Police Scotland received notification that a ten-month-old baby boy had become unwell at a residence located on Rannoch Road.

The swift response involved both Police Scotland officers and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service, who immediately proceeded to the property. Upon arrival, they assessed the situation and determined that the child required urgent medical attention. The infant was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for comprehensive treatment and evaluation. As of now, details regarding the baby’s current medical condition remain undisclosed, adding to the anxiety surrounding the situation.

Authorities are understandably prioritizing the well-being of the child and are focusing their efforts on providing the necessary care. The circumstances surrounding the baby’s sudden illness are currently under investigation by Police Scotland. Detectives are diligently working to ascertain the full sequence of events that led to the incident, aiming to understand the underlying cause of the child’s distress.

The investigation is in its early stages, and investigators are meticulously gathering information from various sources, including potential witnesses and anyone with relevant knowledge. The nature of the incident remains unclear, and police are keeping an open mind as they explore all possible avenues. A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the details of the incident, stating that they received a report concerning the unwell baby at the specified time and location.

They further emphasized that inquiries are actively underway to establish the complete facts of the case. The police are committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure that all aspects of the situation are properly examined. The community is understandably concerned about the welfare of the young child and is hoping for a positive outcome.

The incident has prompted a significant response from local authorities and emergency services, highlighting the importance of rapid and coordinated action in such critical situations. The Scottish Ambulance Service played a crucial role in providing immediate medical assistance and ensuring the safe transportation of the infant to the hospital. Police Scotland’s investigation aims to provide answers and clarity regarding the events that transpired, offering reassurance to the community and the family involved.

While the details remain sensitive and are subject to ongoing investigation, the focus remains firmly on the health and recovery of the ten-month-old boy. The public is being urged to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time and to allow the authorities to conduct their investigation without interference. Any individuals who may possess information relevant to the case are encouraged to come forward and assist the police in their efforts to uncover the truth.

The Daily Record will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available, keeping readers informed about this developing story. The hope is that the child receives the best possible care and makes a full recovery





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