Baby's Remains Found in 1910 Newspaper: Inquest Reveals Possible Centuries-Old Mystery

An inquest has been opened into the discovery of a baby boy's skeletal remains found wrapped in a 1910 newspaper, potentially dating back to the 18th century. Contractors in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, made the discovery, leading to a police investigation and a focus on identifying the child and the circumstances surrounding his death. The investigation will also give the baby a dignified funeral.

The skeletal remains of a baby boy, discovered wrapped in a newspaper dating back to 1910 with twine around his neck, have presented a perplexing mystery, with carbon dating suggesting he may have died as early as the 18th century. Contractors, while renovating a flat above a pizza shop in Bishop Auckland , County Durham, made the grim discovery in July 2024. The remains were found beneath floorboards, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Durham Police were immediately contacted by the building firm, initiating an examination of the tiny skeleton, later identified as a full-term baby of approximately 40 weeks old. The inquest, which opened in Crook, County Durham, on Tuesday, outlined the steps taken to investigate the child's death, who has been referred to as 'Baby Auckland' for the proceedings. Forensic examination revealed the baby to be a boy. The court heard the baby may have lived sometime between 1726 and 1812, although the building itself was constructed during the Victorian era.

The presence of knotted twine around the neck, combined with partial wrapping in a June 19, 1910, edition of The Umpire newspaper, has added further complexity to the investigation. Another form of radio-carbon dating confirmed the baby was born before the first Manhattan Project atomic bomb test in New Mexico in 1945. This technique is used to distinguish individuals born before and after the advent of nuclear testing, as those born after 1945 possess higher levels of carbon-14.

The baby's body was discovered in a flat situated above a pizza shop. The body of the baby had lain undiscovered for over a century. A funeral service will be held later this month in Bishop Auckland. The local council and police are working together to arrange a respectful burial. The building where the remains were found once housed a church-run mother and baby unit.

David Dent, the builder who made the shocking discovery, recounted the events to The Sun. He described the moment he found the ball of newspaper containing the remains, initially mistaking it for a large pigeon. He then realized the gruesome truth upon pulling away the paper, finding a tiny skull. He expressed his shock and the subsequent trauma he experienced.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Constabulary, acknowledged the difficulty in investigating events that occurred so long ago. She emphasized their commitment to uncovering the baby’s identity, the circumstances of his death, and ensuring he receives a dignified funeral. The investigation is ongoing, with the police determined to bring closure to this centuries-old tragedy





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