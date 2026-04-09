Backlash Builds Against Jeff Bezos-Funded Met Gala, Protests Erupt Near Venue

Protests have emerged near the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, targeting the upcoming Met Gala, which is largely funded by Jeff Bezos. The demonstrations reference worker exploitation allegations against Amazon and call for a boycott of the event.

Protests are already surfacing in anticipation of the Jeff Bezos -funded Met Gala scheduled for May 4th. These demonstrations, which include protest posters, are located near the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 81st Street and Third Avenue in the Upper East Side. The posters are affixed to the boarded-up entrance of the now-closed Daona Deli. The event is largely funded by Amazon 's founder, Jeff Bezos , and his wife, Lauren Sanchez.

One poster depicts a plastic water bottle filled with urine on a red carpet, with the words 'The Bezos Met Gala, Brought to you by worker exploitation.' Another large poster urges a boycott of the event and states that Bezos 'avoids tax, enables ICE, and backs Trump.' The origin of these posters remains unknown, and The Daily Mail has reached out to the couple's representatives, Vogue, Amazon, and the Met for comments.\The posters appear to reference previous allegations against Amazon. In 2023, a lawsuit filed by Amazon delivery drivers accused the company of subjecting employees to 'inhumane' working conditions, including being forced to urinate in bottles and defecate in dog waste bags to meet delivery demands. Amazon responded by stating that they encourage their Delivery Service Partners to support their drivers with breaks and access to restroom facilities. The case is currently stayed. Bezos and Sanchez's involvement in the Met Gala comes after they were named Honorary Co-Chairs. This year's gala follows the theme 'fashion is art' and features a star-studded guest list including celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Lena Dunham. The Costume Institute exhibition will showcase historical and contemporary garments, divided into categories such as the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. \In November, Anna Wintour responded to criticism of the couple's role, praising Sanchez's love for fashion and her generosity. Wintour stated that Sanchez would be a 'wonderful asset' to the museum and the event. This comes after Sanchez was featured on the cover of Vogue's digital issue, which focused on her lavish wedding. This year’s gala marks the beginning of Wintour's new role as Vogue's global creative director and chief content officer for Conde Nast, with Chloe Malle taking over as head of editorial content for US Vogue. Malle has been with the magazine since 2011 and has expanded its digital reach





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Jeff Bezos Met Gala Protests Amazon Worker Exploitation

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