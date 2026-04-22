Backlash Follows Removal of Meghan Markle Outfit Ad Linked to Bondi Tragedy Visit

Meghan Markle has faced intense criticism after an advertisement for her expensive attire appeared on a fashion site following her visit to Bondi Beach, where she met with survivors of a terrorist attack.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , has faced significant public and media backlash following the controversial commercialization of her recent visit to Bondi Beach . During the event, which was centered on meeting survivors and first responders of the tragic December 2025 terrorist attack that claimed 15 lives, an advertisement appeared on the fashion platform OneOff.

This platform, in which the Duchess is both an investor and a commercial partner, featured a breakdown of her attire, encouraging fans to purchase the various pieces that made up her $2,000 ensemble. The items listed included a $440 blue and white striped shirt, white sailor jeans, designer trainers, sunglasses, and a high-end suede bag. The timing of this promotion, occurring immediately after the Duchess was photographed hugging those impacted by the horrific violence, drew widespread condemnation from critics who viewed it as a gross display of commercial exploitation of a solemn humanitarian engagement. In the wake of the mounting public outcry, the original webpage, which featured Meghan alongside Prince Harry while interacting with the survivors, was quietly removed from the OneOff platform. It has since been replaced with a more neutral image of the Duchess alighting from a vehicle, with no mention of the tragedy or the accompanying first responders. The platform, often marketed as the Spotify of fashion, utilizes artificial intelligence to curate celebrity-inspired looks, allowing verified influencers like the Duchess to earn affiliate revenue ranging from 10 to 25 percent on sales. Despite the silent removal of the most contentious imagery, the incident has reignited a fierce debate regarding the Sussexes' ongoing efforts to monetize their royal status. A recent exclusive poll conducted by The Mail on Sunday highlighted that a vast majority of the British public is firmly opposed to the couple leveraging their titles for private financial gain, suggesting that the public perception of the pair continues to decline as these commercial activities become more frequent. Royal experts and commentators have been quick to weigh in on the implications of this incident for the British monarchy. Richard Palmer, a prominent royal analyst, described the event as the most glaring instance yet of the couple’s desire to turn their royal identity into a brand. He suggested that such actions create significant friction within the Palace, potentially leading to formal discussions regarding the stripping of titles, similar to the measures previously taken with Prince Andrew. While the Palace may maintain the argument that the Sussexes are no longer publicly-funded members of the institution, the optics of the situation remain damaging to the monarchy’s reputation. Critics argue that by participating in affiliate marketing schemes during high-profile diplomatic or charity-focused appearances, Meghan and Harry are blurring the lines between their private business interests and their royal heritage. As the discourse continues, it remains uncertain whether the Duchess will adjust her commercial strategy or if this incident will serve as a permanent stain on the couple’s public image, further distancing them from the institution they left behind in their pursuit of financial independence





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