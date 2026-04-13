Backpackers Warn of Dangerous Vietnam Motorbike Tours After British Teenager's Death

Following the tragic death of a British teenager on a motorbike tour in Vietnam, survivors and other tourists are speaking out about the dangers of these popular tourist activities. Concerns include safety issues, questionable operator practices, and a culture of reckless driving.

Backpackers are now sounding the alarm on the perilous nature of motorbike tours in Vietnam , following a recent tragedy on the notorious Ha Giang loop. The death of British teenager Orla Wates, who was involved in a fatal accident while riding as a passenger, has brought the dangers of these tours into sharp focus. Survivors and former tour participants are coming forward to share their experiences and warn travelers planning to visit Southeast Asia, particularly during the peak summer season.

The incident has revealed a darker side of these popular tourist activities, highlighting issues of safety, questionable practices by tour operators, and the potential for serious injuries or even death. The 19-year-old Orla Wates, from London, was tragically killed when the motorbike she was riding on, with a local guide, was involved in a crash and subsequently struck by an oncoming truck. Her parents, Andrew and Harriet Wates, made the selfless decision to donate her organs, saving the lives of three people in Vietnam. While the company Orla was traveling with, Jasmine, has stated that the driver was tested for alcohol and drugs with negative results, numerous accounts from other tourists paint a different picture. Many travelers have reported a culture where injuries are commonplace, excessive drinking is tolerated, and driving standards are often reckless. Some witnesses reported drivers falling asleep at the wheel, engaging in drunken altercations, and avoiding police checks to circumvent regulations regarding licenses. Several tourists have mentioned the lack of guard rails on some of the mountain passes, which increases the danger when accidents occur. Anna Machale, a 22-year-old traveler, who never rode a motorbike before but was allowed to participate in the 250-mile tour after a brief training session, shared her harrowing experience. She recounted the pressure to begin the tour immediately and the alleged practice of tour operators advising routes to evade police license checks. In her case, she and her friend shared an 'easy rider,' but also took turns driving the other bike on the treacherous mountain passes. During one of her driving turns, she crashed her bike, experiencing the full lack of safety features on the dangerous route. According to other tourists, the injuries are not always so minor. Many report the prevalence of seeing bandaged tourists, which signifies participation in the motorbike loop. The testimonies describe the lack of safety measures, including the absence of exhaust pipe guards. Multiple deaths have been recorded in the past, including a Spanish tourist falling from a mountain pass and two others killed in a head-on collision. There are serious concerns that the actual number of accidents is far higher than the official figures suggest, given the Vietnamese authorities' desire to protect the significant tourism revenue of approximately £28 billion annually. Former tour guides have witnessed drivers failing breathalyser tests and revealed the intense working hours and social demands placed upon them. The number of people participating in the motorbiking tours has increased in recent months





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Vietnam Motorbike Tours Ha Giang Loop Safety Tourism

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