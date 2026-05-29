Bad Bunny Cast in Toy Story 5 as Pizza with Sunglasses

Bad Bunny has been cast in Toy Story 5 as Pizza with Sunglasses after he posted videos of himself playing with Woody and Buzz Lightyear dolls to Instagram during Covid. The music superstar, 32, lends his voice to the pepperoni slice in the latest instalment in the beloved Pixar franchise.

Bad Bunny has been cast in Toy Story 5 as Pizza with Sunglasses after he posted videos of himself playing with Woody and Buzz Lightyear dolls to Instagram during Covid.

The music superstar, 32, lends his voice to the pepperoni slice in the latest instalment in the beloved Pixar franchise. Director Andrew Stanton revealed that the crew approached the Puerto Rican rapper after noticing his love for the characters. They found out that Bad Bunny was a huge Toy Story fan and was making videos with his Toy Story dolls during the pandemic. The director explained that they were like, 'Maybe it wouldn't hurt to ask him.

' And he said yes. Bad Bunny has secured a cameo role in Toy Story 5 after the director discovered videos of the rapper playing with Woody and Buzz Lightyear dolls in snaps during Covid. The music superstar, 32, lends his voice to the Pizza with Sunglasses in the latest instalment in the beloved Pixar franchise.

It has been teased that Bad Bunny, who has also featured in movies such as Bullet Train and Caught Stealing, will be making a cameo appearance as one of a group of 'forgotten toys'. The studio teased that Pizza with Sunglasses is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed.

Other famous names lending their voice to Toy Story 5 include Conan O'Brien as potty-training toy Smarty Pants and Alan Cumming as Evil Bullseye. Meanwhile Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack all return as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie respectively. The new movie sees the toys find themselves under threat when eight-year-old Bonnie becomes enamored with her frog-like tablet Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee.

However, director Andrew Stanton has stressed that Lilypad is not a villain. He explained that she is to the toys because they're understandably intimidated. She's just the next phase in Bonnie's life. She's built like a toy in the sense that she wants to help the kid go forward, but she's got very different skills and zero experience, whereas Jessie has nothing but experience and is probably unprepared for what to do.

The film's co-writer Kenna Harris explained that there was lots of debate about whether to make Lilypad the film's antagonist. Andrew Stanton has revealed that the crew approached the Puerto Rican rapper after noticing his love for the characters. He was playing with his Buzz and Woody dolls, and he was doing all of these videos. And so they were like, 'Maybe it wouldn't hurt to ask him.

' And he said yes. The director also spoke about the change in Woody's appearance in the trailer for the fifth film. Woody has a bald patch, which has been teased as a major plot point in the movie. In the trailer, Trixie the dinosaur cheekily admits that Woody needs a brown marker.

Lilypad the tablet questions what Woody is, some sort of old man toy. This causes an outraged Trixie to exclaim that she thinks Woody is old because he's bald. Woody's bald patch has gone far from unnoticed by fans on social media, with one joking that Pixar said, 'Hey millennials, remember Woody? Yeah, he's got a bald spot now.

So do you. Movie tickets are $18.

' Other fans said that Woody's aging is a wild concept and that it's time for a toy hair transplant. The new movie is set to be released in cinemas next month





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Bad Bunny Toy Story 5 Pizza With Sunglasses Andrew Stanton Woody Buzz Lightyear Lilypad Conan O'brien Alan Cumming Tom Hanks Tim Allen Joan Cusack

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