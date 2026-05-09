Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy and Criticism

Three months after the Super Bowl, the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny's halftime show is still ongoing. The Puerto Rican rapper's performance was criticized for being 'sexualized' and 'anti-American' by some viewers. The show featured a football field transformed into a sugarcane plantation, with Bad Bunny performing on utility poles and climbing them. The performance was also criticized for its political stance, with President Trump calling it a 'slap in the face' to Americans.

Three months on from the Super Bowl and the fury surrounding Bad Bunny 's halftime show is still pouring in. The rapper from Puerto Rico helped pull in an astonishing 128million viewers when he took to the field at Levi's Stadium near San Francisco in February, after months of controversy given his past anti-Donald Trump stance.

And now, TMZ have reported that over 2,000 complaints about the rapper's performance were sent to the FCC, slamming his 'sexualized' performance midway through football's showpiece game. One viewer claimed they were 'forced to see a man's penis and balls' during the performance by the rapper - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Another viewer, who said they were retired from the military, was fuming at what they described as 'a slap in the face' to those who fought for the United States because Bad Bunny sings in Spanish, not English. Another unhappy viewer said Bad Bunny's lyrics 'were purely about sex and drugs' and even though they were sung in Spanish, the viewer said they were 'reprehensible'.

Bad Bunny was a controversial choice to be the Super Bowl halftime headliner earlier this year It has now emerged thousands complained about the tone of the Puerto Rican rapper's show The controversy about the rapper's performance before the game led to Turning Point USA staging their own alternative halftime show, which featured performances from people such as Kid Rock and Brantley Gilbert. And it sounds like for many viewers, if they had their chance again, they would have enjoyed that more than Bad Bunny.

The star kept politics out of his display, for the most part, but when he left the field at the end of the 13-minute performance the message 'the only thing more powerful than hate is love' on the stadium jumbotron. He was joined by Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba, Karol G and Cardi B as he headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LX, where the Seattle Seahawks trounced the New England Patriots by 29–13.

The football field at the Levi's Stadium in California was transformed into a sugarcane plantation and included domino players, a Latino wedding and utility poles for him to climb up to perform. Bad Bunny, a vocal opponent of Trump's ICE agency, listed countries through North and South American while holding a football with the words, 'Together, we are America' written on it. The message on the big screen then read: 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love.

' President Trump crticized the performance, posting in a brutal review on Truth Social: 'Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A. , and all over the World. The rapper's performance was only around 13 minutes long at Levi's Stadium in California. Donald Trump said afterwards that the show was a 'slap in the face' to American





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