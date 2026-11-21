Helen Fraser, best known as prison officer Sylvia Hollamby in Bad Girls, has died aged 84. She also appeared in Coronation Street and The Royle Family.

Helen Fraser, the British actress best known for playing prison officer Sylvia Hollamby in the ITV drama Bad Girls, has died aged 84. She died on 10 November at Yaxley House Care Home in Eye, Suffolk.

Born in Oldham, Lancashire, Fraser lived in Wickham Skeith, Suffolk, with her late husband Peter Handford. She was married to the sound engineer from 1964 until his death in 2007. They met while working on the comedy-drama film Billy Liar. From 2004 until 2019, she was an ambassador for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

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Charity Ambassador and Legacy

The charity said it was deeply saddened by her death and would remember her with enormous fondness and gratitude. Helen was very special to us and a wonderful ambassador, supporter and friend who worked tirelessly to champion our cause, a spokesperson said. Whether fundraising, attending events, opening our shops or rallying our volunteers, Helen brought incredible warmth, empathy and joy.

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She had a wonderful way with people and made a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to spend time in her company. We feel truly honoured that EACH will benefit from donations made in her memory at her funeral. Attendees are asked to make donations in her honour to East Anglia's Children's Hospices charity. Fraser trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before making her breakthrough in the 1963 film Billy Liar.

Career Highlights in Film and TV

Her first film appearance came uncredited in 1962's A Kind of Loving. Her final film role was in 2015's Minions as an additional voice. It was her role as the tough prison officer Sylvia Hollamby in Bad Girls that made her a household name. She appeared in more than 90 episodes across all eight series, from 1999 to 2006.

She later reprised the role in the West End stage version of Bad Girls: The Musical. Fraser also appeared in Coronation Street twice, firstly in 1998 as Magenta Savannah and then in 2013 as Doris Babbage. Her other television credits included The Bill, Casualty, and The Royle Family. In 2008, she reunited with Billy Liar co-star Tom Courtenay to play Dave Best's parents in the Christmas special of The Royle Family.

Later Television Roles

From the 60s to the 90s, she was cast in programmes such as Z-Cars, Pardon the Expression, Dixon of Dock Green, The Dustbinmen, Now Look Here, Rising Damp, Marjorie and Men, Don't Wait Up, and One Foot in the Grave. Her final television acting role was in an episode of Doctors in 2015.

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Her theatre credits include touring with The Calendar Girls in 2011 and joining the UK tour of Billy Liar's stage version as Mrs Fisher from 2009 to 2010. Her career spanned TV, film, and theatre from the 1960s to her retirement in 2015.