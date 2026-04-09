Badenoch Accuses Starmer of Defence Inaction and International Posturing

Kemi Badenoch criticizes Sir Keir Starmer for prioritizing international diplomacy over rearming the UK, highlighting the lack of a Defence Investment Plan and a perceived lack of commitment to national security.

Kemi Badenoch , a prominent figure within the Conservative Party , has launched a stinging critique against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer , accusing him of prioritizing political posturing on the international stage, particularly concerning the Middle East conflict, while neglecting the critical matter of rearming Britain.

The crux of her argument revolves around the perceived lack of concrete action and a comprehensive plan to bolster the UK's defense capabilities, especially in light of ongoing global tensions and conflicts. Badenoch's remarks, delivered ahead of the London Defence Conference, underscore a growing concern within the Conservative ranks about the government's preparedness and commitment to national security.\Badenoch's central criticism targets the absence of a long-awaited Defence Investment Plan, which was initially promised by the government. She claims this delay stems from the Labour government's uncertainty regarding the financial implications of increasing defense spending to 3% of GDP, a target set for the next parliamentary term. Furthermore, Badenoch highlights the government's perceived failure to adequately address the procurement of essential military equipment, weapons, and munitions. This lack of a clear-cut strategy, according to Badenoch, jeopardizes the UK's ability to effectively respond to current and future threats. In stark contrast, Badenoch outlined the Conservative Party's proposals, which include reinstating the two-child benefit cap and diverting funds from what she termed 'vanity' green projects to establish a Sovereign Defence Fund. These measures, she argues, would generate the necessary resources to finance the much-needed defense investments and ensure the UK's military readiness.\This criticism comes as Sir Keir Starmer embarked on a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia, where he emphasized the UK's role in facilitating a resolution to the Middle East crisis and securing a permanent truce between the US and Iran. He met with service personnel at the Taif air base, asserting that the UK's diplomatic efforts were instrumental in achieving the fragile truce and reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz to shipping. In response, Badenoch emphasized the need for immediate action, urging the Prime Minister to prioritize national security over political considerations and find the financial means to support the rearmament effort. The Defence Minister Luke Pollard responded on behalf of Labour, pointing out the history of underfunding of the Armed Forces when Badenoch's party was last in power. The criticism and the back-and-forth highlight the political and defense concerns. In addition, there is still no sign of the Defence Investment Plan, first promised last autumn, amid claims that the Treasury is holding up its publication. It is unlikely to appear in the next month because of restrictions on Government announcements in the purdah period before May's elections. The lack of a public plan now runs the risk of undermining the UK's ability to play a full and leading role in Nato, according to the Labour MP Tan Dhesi, who chairs the Defence Select Committee





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Kemi Badenoch Keir Starmer Defence Middle East Rearmament Defence Investment Plan Conservative Party Labour Party Saudi Arabia National Security

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