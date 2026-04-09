Badenoch Accuses Starmer of Defence 'Posturing' and Calls for Immediate Rearmament

Kemi Badenoch criticizes Sir Keir Starmer for prioritizing international diplomacy over rearming Britain, particularly regarding the Middle East conflict. She unveils Conservative plans to fund defense spending through benefit cuts and project reallocation, while criticizing the lack of a Defence Investment Plan and urging immediate action.

Kemi Badenoch , a prominent figure within the Conservative Party, has launched a scathing critique of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer , accusing him of prioritizing political grandstanding on the international stage, specifically concerning the Middle East conflict, while neglecting the critical matter of rearming Britain. The Tory leader, addressing the upcoming London Defence Conference, didn't mince words, branding the Prime Minister as 'all mouth and no trousers' in the realm of defense.

This strong condemnation came as Sir Keir embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Gulf region, a trip that Mrs. Badenoch argues is more about optics than genuine influence, given the UK's limited role in the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. Mrs. Badenoch highlighted the fact that the long-awaited Defence Investment Plan, intended to outline the government's strategy for bolstering the nation's military capabilities, has yet to be published. She attributed this delay to the government's apparent lack of a concrete financial strategy to meet the target of allocating 3% of the GDP to defense spending by the next parliamentary term. Her argument underlines that the government is essentially unprepared to adequately support the armed forces in a period of intense global instability.\Mrs. Badenoch's criticism is not just rhetorical; she presented a clear alternative path. She announced that a future Conservative government would reinstate the two-child benefit cap, a policy Labour has reversed, to generate funds for increased defense expenditure. Additionally, the Conservatives would redirect £17 billion from what she termed Ed Miliband's 'vanity' green projects to establish a Sovereign Defence Fund. Mrs. Badenoch emphasized the urgency of rearming Britain, asserting that it cannot be postponed until after the next election. She urged the Prime Minister to prioritize national security and transcend partisan politics to secure the necessary funding immediately. She offered a qualified assurance of support, stating that Conservatives would support measures within a joint plan if an agreement is reached, enforcing support with a three-line whip. However, Defence Minister Luke Pollard responded to the attack, focusing on the past, claiming that Badenoch's Conservative party hollowed out and underfunded the Armed Forces during their time in power, therefore Mrs. Badenoch should issue an apology.\The ongoing debate spotlights the lack of a Defence Investment Plan, first pledged last autumn, which has been delayed. The anticipated publication of the plan remains uncertain, particularly because of potential restrictions on government announcements during the pre-election period. Even Labour MP Tan Dhesi, who chairs the Defence Select Committee, voiced concerns that the absence of a publicly available plan risks impairing the UK's ability to be a leading force in NATO. Sir Keir Starmer's visit to Saudi Arabia, during which he met with UK troops at King Fahd Air Base, was framed by him as an effort to solidify the fragile truce and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Sir Keir emphasized that the UK was actively collaborating with various nations to coordinate actions and pursue the stated goals. He defended his approach when asked about his relationship with Donald Trump, who criticized the UK's stance on attacks on Iran, stressing his focus on national interests. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage predicted negative outcomes for Sir Keir's trip, and Tory peer Lord Kempsell emphasized that Starmer's trip to the Middle East was to claim a crucial role in the US-Iran ceasefire when he was not involved in its formation or negotiation





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Kemi Badenoch Keir Starmer Defence Rearmament Middle East

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