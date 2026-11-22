Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage attack Andy Burnham's new EU agreement at the CBI. First Secretary Louise Haigh promotes public control of utilities. The conference highlights deep political divisions.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK chairman Nigel Farage are set to launch a coordinated attack on Prime Minister Andy Burnham's recent European Union trade agreement during keynote speeches at the Confederation of British Industry conference. The political confrontation takes place on Monday as business leaders gather to discuss the implications of the newly signed accord between the United Kingdom and Brussels.

Badenoch Challenges EU Trade Agreement Viability

Kemi Badenoch will directly criticize the terms of the deal, branding the arrangement as terrible while arguing that the Prime Minister has failed to secure optimal economic growth for the nation. She intends to challenge the narrative that accepting the deal was a necessary compromise, pointing to the Prime Minister's previous statements that Britain was not in a position to reject an agreement potentially adding 0.4 percent to GDP. Mrs. Badenoch will argue that this approach demonstrates a lack of ambition and suggests that the government is aiming too low to resolve the country's current economic difficulties.

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Farage Warns of EU Alignment Risks for Business

Nigel Farage will utilize his platform to warn that closer alignment with Brussels poses significant risks to British enterprises, particularly small businesses that would face increased regulatory burdens and compliance costs. He will argue that the current divergence from EU rules in sectors such as financial services, agricultural technology, and artificial intelligence serves as a strength for UK innovation. Farage is expected to describe the prospect of rejoining or half-in, half-out alignment as a disaster that would plunge millions of businesses into chaos and undermine the certainty they currently enjoy.

Government Pushes for Public Utility Control

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh will present a contrasting vision focused on increasing public stewardship over water and energy sectors, asserting that public control is not anti-business. She will argue that privatized utilities have failed both the public and businesses, citing issues such as high energy bills, delays in connecting firms to the electricity grid, and water pollution. Haigh will emphasize that the government prioritizes pragmatism and public interest over what she describes as failed political ideology.

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Proposed Partnerships and Economic Outlook

Ms. Haigh will clarify that the proposed shift toward public control does not necessarily imply full-scale nationalization, but rather a proposed partnership with private investors to improve foundational services. She will highlight that foreign governments currently hold significant stakes in Britain's water, electricity, and gas networks, with returns flowing to their respective taxpayers. Haigh will contend that the status quo is an outlier not emulated by other nations and argue that getting these foundations right allows private enterprise to function effectively. Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith has previously criticized this approach, accusing Labour of treating nationalization as a magic wand for every industry and problem.

Context of Recent Diplomatic Developments

The political rhetoric at the CBI conference follows the UK-EU summit held on Friday, where Mr. Burnham agreed to deals covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme. The Prime Minister intends to discuss options for Britain's future relationship with the bloc over the next 12 months. Mrs. Badenoch is expected to acknowledge the benefits of closer trading ties but will argue that Britain should focus on faster-growing markets elsewhere. She will question why Britain cannot secure a veterinary agreement similar to the one the EU has with New Zealand, suggesting that the current strategy forces Britain to become a rule-taker from the EU.