Badenoch attacks Equality Duty at Institute for Government, warns of bureaucratic overreach

Kemi Badenoch used a high‑profile think‑tank event to denounce the public‑sector Equality Duty, claiming it has created a culture of over‑regulation, undermined police effectiveness and cost the taxpayer billions. The speech sparked a sharp exchange with institute chief Hannah White and drew criticism from opposition MPs.

Kemi Badenoch expressed regret that her recent remarks on anti‑wokery might offend some audiences, but she pressed on with a vigorous critique of the public‑sector Equality Duty .

The speech was delivered at the Institute for Government, a think‑tank that receives significant charitable funding from Lord Sainsbury and is widely respected by senior civil servants. Badenoch's decision to use the venue was seen by many as a deliberate provocation, given the institute's reputation as a bastion of progressive policy‑making.

In her address she warned that the Equality Duty - a set of regulations introduced to prevent discrimination in public services - has become a bureaucratic quagmire that stifles common‑sense decision‑making and creates a culture of box‑ticking. She argued that the duty has led to the loss of thousands of jobs, excessive legal interventions, and a reluctance among police officers to pursue investigations for fear of facing racism accusations.

Badenoch claimed that the system has also resulted in costly compensation payouts to prisoners for alleged human‑rights breaches and has allowed certain groups to evade accountability that would otherwise be imposed on others





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