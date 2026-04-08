Badenoch Calls for Ban on Doctors' Strikes, Citing Patient Safety Concerns

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch advocates for a ban on doctors' strikes, drawing parallels to restrictions on police and military. This comes amid ongoing industrial action by resident doctors over pay and conditions, with the Health Secretary criticizing the BMA's demands and warning of significant financial implications.

Kemi Badenoch , a prominent Conservative figure, has called for a ban on doctors' strikes , drawing parallels to the restrictions placed on the police and military due to the critical nature of their roles. Badenoch's stance comes amid another round of walkouts by resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, who have been engaging in industrial action over pay and working conditions.

The Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has also weighed in, accusing the British Medical Association (BMA) of making unreasonable demands that could potentially cost taxpayers billions of pounds annually. This ongoing dispute highlights the growing tension between the government, the medical profession, and the public, as the strikes disrupt healthcare services and raise concerns about patient care. Badenoch, in her commentary, specifically pointed out the need to ensure the safety of patients and suggested that the government must intervene if the BMA fails to act reasonably. The strikes, she argues, are a betrayal of the patients who rely on the NHS.\The core of the conflict revolves around pay and working conditions. The BMA is demanding a 26% pay rise on top of the 28.9% increase resident doctors have already received over the past three years. This demand, if met, would reportedly cost around £3 billion a year. However, Streeting has warned that if the government conceded to the BMA’s demands, other NHS staff would also demand similar increases. This could potentially escalate the cost to £30 billion annually. The strikes, which have already cost the NHS a substantial amount in lost activity and overtime payments, are impacting the ability of the NHS to deliver services. The six-day strike, one of the longest in recent times, has led to the cancellation of appointments and has caused delays for patients. The impact on patient care is a central concern. The government and many members of the public have expressed concerns about the disruption to healthcare services and the resulting delays in treatment. The NHS has had to spend a huge sum in the last three years in covering colleagues and lost activity while the doctors were striking. Badenoch's strong words echo a wider sentiment of concern about the impact of the strikes on healthcare access and quality. A YouGov poll shows a growing opposition to resident doctors striking.\The government's response to the strikes has been firm, with ministers accusing the BMA of being intransigent and unwilling to compromise. Streeting has criticized the BMA for what he sees as hypocrisy, pointing out that the union has given its own staff a smaller pay rise while demanding substantial increases for its members. The BMA had rejected a deal that would have seen medics receive a 35% pay rise over three years and the creation of new training positions. The Health Secretary emphasized that the government believes the BMA are not willing to put their hands in their own pockets to pay their own staff, but they're very happy to try and make the public pay even more. The government has stated its intention to maintain essential services and has urged patients to continue accessing emergency care and scheduled appointments unless they are specifically contacted and advised otherwise. The debate has become increasingly heated, with both sides accusing each other of being unreasonable. The conflict reflects a broader debate about the funding and future of the NHS, highlighting the need to find a sustainable solution that balances the needs of healthcare professionals with the interests of patients and taxpayers. The impact on patients is significant, with appointments being cancelled and individuals facing delays in accessing necessary medical care. One patient, whose appointment was cancelled, has expressed worry about the outcome of the strike





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doctors' Strikes Kemi Badenoch NHS BMA Healthcare Wes Streeting Pay Minimum Service Levels

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Farage and Badenoch in 'race to be nastiest' on welfare, Labour saysEducation Secretary Bridget Phillipson says rivals would push more children into poverty by restoring the two-child benefit cap, as the Government confirms its abolition

Read more »

UK Faces Calls to Ban Kanye West Over Antisemitic RemarksKeir Starmer is urged to block Kanye West from entering the UK for his planned performance at the Wireless Festival in London, due to his antisemitic remarks.

Read more »

Fourth company distances itself from Wireless Festival as calls grow to ban Kanye West from UKKanye West is due to headline all three nights of London's Wireless Festival - but the booking has been met with strong criticism over his previous antisemitic comments.

Read more »

Wireless Festival Sponsor Withdrawals and Calls for Ban Over Kanye West, Plus Other UK NewsSeveral sponsors, including Pepsi and Diageo, have pulled out of London's Wireless Festival due to Kanye West's headlining, with calls growing for him to be banned from the UK. Other news includes welfare reforms affecting health benefits, a crackdown on blue badge misuse, NHS advice during a strike, a denial of a Royal Navy vessel attack, and a Waitrose employee being sacked for intervening in a shoplifting incident.

Read more »

UK Faces Calls to Ban Kanye West from Wireless Festival Over AntisemitismThe UK government is facing intense pressure to block Kanye West's entry for the Wireless Festival due to his history of antisemitic rhetoric and praise for Adolf Hitler. Major brands have withdrawn sponsorships, and politicians are calling for a travel ban, citing public interest concerns and heightened security risks in light of recent antisemitic incidents.

Read more »

Kanye West responds to calls for festival ban - as he offers to meet UK Jewish communityKanye West, the rapper whose antisemitic comments have led to calls to ban an upcoming UK festival appearance, is offering to meet the British Jewish community.

Read more »