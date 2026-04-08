Badenoch Calls for Doctor Strike Ban, Citing Patient Betrayal and NHS Strain

Kemi Badenoch urges a ban on doctors' strikes, criticizing the disruption to NHS services and potential harm to patients. The government grapples with the financial implications of resident doctors' pay demands and prolonged industrial action.

Kemi Badenoch , reflecting on her doctor father's lifelong dedication to patients, has called for a ban on doctors' strikes, accusing them of betraying patients through ongoing walkouts. She advocates for subjecting doctors to the same restrictions as police and the military, given the critical nature of their work.

This stance comes amidst a six-day strike by resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, which commenced today, causing significant disruption to NHS services and patient care. The Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, acknowledged the strike's impact, stating that it will lead to longer waiting times for some patients, increasing their pain and anxiety as appointments are cancelled. The issue revolves around pay demands and the financial implications for the NHS. Resident doctors have already cost the NHS £3 billion in lost activity and overtime payments since 2023, and Streeting warns that meeting their current demands could cost taxpayers a staggering £30 billion annually if other NHS workers were to expect the same pay increases. The BMA is pursuing a 26 percent pay rise on top of the 28.9 per cent resident doctors have received over the past three years.\The ongoing strikes, now spanning 60 days across 15 rounds, have drained NHS resources, with each day costing approximately £50 million. Labour leadership hopeful, Streeting, emphasizes that the funds spent could have been used to construct several hospitals or significantly reduce NHS waiting lists by delivering millions more appointments. Badenoch believes that Labour has been too lenient in previous pay negotiations, providing doctors with unconditioned financial gains. She is advocating for governmental intervention to ensure patient safety if the BMA fails to act reasonably. The current six-day strike, one of the longest in recent NHS history, centres on disputes over pay and employment opportunities. New YouGov polling reveals a growing public disapproval of the strikes, with opposition climbing from 33 percent in April 2023 to 55 percent currently. A survey of 4,385 adults in Great Britain showed that 37% support the strikes. Badenoch highlights that her father was a GP. She says that this situation is not sustainable, and action must be taken to guarantee the availability of essential medical services.\Streeting criticized the BMA for being unwilling to compromise and for what he perceives as hypocritical behaviour. He questioned their rejection of the government's pay offer while simultaneously limiting pay increases for their own staff due to financial constraints. The BMA rejected a deal last month that would have seen medics' pay rise by 35 percent over three years and create numerous training places. Mr Streeting says it was hypocritical of the BMA to be striking in the face of such an offer while giving their own staff a rise of 2.75 per cent. NHS England has acknowledged that the walkout will be challenging, but they have reassured the public that services remain open, and that patients should still go to A&E, dial 999 or 111 as usual, and attend scheduled appointments unless they are contacted and told otherwise. The Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the BMA is 'intransigent' and unwilling to move on an 'increasingly absurd set of positions.' The comments came after pointing out that the BMA had been the biggest winner of government pay increases. One patient whose appointment has been cancelled told BBC News he was 'very worried' as a result





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