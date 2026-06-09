Badenoch Calls for End to Identity Politics with Proposal to Scrap Public Sector Equality Duty

The business secretary pledged to dismantle the public sector equality duty, claiming it fuels tribalism and hampers security decisions, while urging a return to common‑sense policies that treat all groups equally.

Kemi Badenoch announced a sweeping overhaul of the public sector equality duty, arguing that the current framework fuels identity politics and creates legal minefields that hinder effective decision‑making.

In a London speech she described the duty as a "box‑ticking" exercise that has produced perverse and ludicrous outcomes, pointing to a range of high‑profile incidents that she says could have been avoided if officials were not fearful of accusations of racism. She stressed that Britain is among the least racist nations in the world but warned that an over‑correction has led to a culture of separatism and tribalism, where both white people and ethnic minorities face bias, and where public bodies are paralyzed by the threat of legal challenges.

Badenoch said the time had come to sweep away the rubbish, restore common sense and fight identity politics from across the political spectrum, emphasizing that the aim was not to privilege one group over another but to protect everyone from prejudice.





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