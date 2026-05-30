Badenoch Claims Conservatives Are Blair's Only Hope for Pro-Growth Government as Labour Divides Over Thatcher Legacy

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch says her party is the sole guardian of Tony Blair's growth-focused agenda after Labour's internal debate over capitalism and state control intensifies following Blair's essay.

Kemi Badenoch , the Conservative leader, has asserted that her party is now the only viable vehicle for Tony Blair 's vision of a growth-focused government capable of revitalizing the British economy.

In her response to Blair's extensive 5,000-word essay, Badenoch argued that the Labour Party, under Keir Starmer, has shifted away from Blairite principles and is instead courting the left-wing of its party, thereby abandoning the centrist, pro-growth agenda that defined New Labour. She claimed that Labour MPs fundamentally misunderstand economic principles, believing that one person's success must come at another's expense, and lack any comprehension of where wealth is generated.

According to Badenoch, the Blairite legacy has resulted in a country 'run by HR,' where the best ideas are discarded and the worst are championed. She positioned the Conservatives as the 'only show in town' for Blair's political project, emphasizing a platform centered on achieving high growth, reducing immigration, lowering energy costs by scrapping Net Zero targets, trimming the welfare bill, and boosting defense spending.

Badenoch's comments come as Labour engages in its own intense period of introspection following Blair's intervention. Former Labour minister and current Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham issued a sharp rebuttal to Blair, accusing him of failing to reject the Thatcherite legacy. Burnham contended that the market-driven approach of the past four decades, characterized by deregulation and neoliberalism, has harmed communities like Makerfield and contributed to the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent political instability.

He advocated for a more interventionist state, with strong public control over investment strategies in transport, energy, water, education, and housing to drive growth in left-behind regions. Burnham's stance directly opposes Blair's emphasis on market flexibility and enterprise, framing the latter's analysis as incomplete for overlooking the post-2008 decline in living standards.

In his own response, Labour leader Keir Starmer acknowledged Blair's call for a policy debate but defended his party's current direction, arguing that the choices facing the government in 2024 are fundamentally different from those in 1997. Starmer implied that Blair's essay, while valuable in spirit, does not account for the changed economic and political landscape.

The exchange highlights a deepening rift within Labour about its ideological future, with Burnham representing a more socialist, state-led approach and Starmer attempting to balance progressive policies with fiscal responsibility. Badenoch seized on this division, suggesting that Burnham's reaction-favoring more state control and public spending-confirms Blair's warnings about Labour's inability to deliver growth. She warned that the left-wing ideas Labour is now embracing were rightfully 'mothballed in 1979' and that pursuing them would lead to economic ruin.

The Conservative leader also criticized Starmer for what she sees as his capitulation to the party's left, noting that key figures like Burnham and Wes Streeting are aligned against Blair's centrist vision





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Kemi Badenoch Tony Blair Labour Party Conservative Party Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Net Zero Welfare Economic Growth Thatcherism

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