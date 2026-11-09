Badenoch Slams SNP Over Remembrance Sunday Timing Controversy

Kemi Badenoch accuses the Scottish Government of disrespecting Remembrance Sunday by posting about a Sikh festival during the two-minute silence. This article details the political fallout and conflicting statements from both sides of the controversy.

Kemi Badenoch has strongly condemned the SNP Government for what she described as a disrespectful decision to share a post about the Sikh festival Bandi Chorr Divas during the Remembrance Sunday two-minute silence. The Conservative leader joined a growing chorus of criticism after First Minister John Swinney denied accusations that the government had ignored the solemn occasion.

Core Details of The Social Media Dispute

The controversy centers on a specific post published on the Scottish Government X account at exactly 11am on Sunday. This timing coincided precisely with the national two-minute silence observed across the United Kingdom to remember fallen service members. The post highlighted Bandi Chorr Divas, a major festival for the Sikh community, yet failed to include any acknowledgment of Remembrance Sunday itself.

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Shadow Scottish Secretary Harriet Cross initiated the public dispute by writing to John Swinney on Monday morning. In her correspondence, she demanded immediate answers regarding whose specific decision it was to publish content about a religious festival during a moment of national silence. She argued that the absence of any post about Remembrance Sunday on the official channel was a glaring omission that could not be overlooked.

Badenoch emphasized that celebrating a Sikh festival and honoring Remembrance Sunday are not mutually exclusive activities. She stated that while the government may wish to showcase inclusivity, shouting Bandi Chorr Divas during the two-minute silence is cringe and deeply disrespectful to those mourning their dead.

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Conflicting Positions From Government And Opposition

John Swinney firmly rejected the allegations, labeling the claim that the government ignored Remembrance Sunday as categorically false. He urged Cross to withdraw her statement and apologized to veterans and their families for what he viewed as a deliberate attempt to politicize a solemn occasion. Swinney insisted that the assertion was not credible and that the government had done everything possible to mark the day.

He pointed to his personal attendance at the National Service of Remembrance, where he delivered a reading and laid a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance. Swinney noted that a post marking his attendance was shared on the Scottish Government First Minister account on X and subsequently reposted by the main Scottish Government X channel. He argued that it was not plausible that Cross missed these posts.

Kemi Badenoch countered Swinney's defense by characterizing his response as hysterical bluster and weasel words. She asserted that Cross had him bang to rights regarding the timing of the festival post. Badenoch argued that an SNP government so desperate to look inclusive had instead exposed extraordinary cultural ignorance by failing to recognize the significance of the silence.

Harriet Cross maintained that the timing of the post along with the complete disregard for Remembrance Sunday could not be a coincidence. She stated that this failure to mark the day showed a total disregard for the sacrifice soldiers made and continue to make in defense of the country. She emphasized that veterans and families of the fallen deserve answers from a government seemingly unwilling to acknowledge those who fought under the United Kingdom flag.

Historical Context And Community Impact

The debate has sparked broader discussions about the role of Sikh soldiers in British military history. Badenoch highlighted that thousands of Sikh soldiers fought and died alongside British servicemen in two World Wars. She described their sacrifice as an integral part of shared national history that belongs to Remembrance Sunday just as much as any other group.

As people of every color, faith, and background fell silent to remember those who died for freedom, the official government account sent a different message. Badenoch questioned why the government managed to get this so spectacularly wrong. She suggested that the decision reflected a deeper issue within the current administration regarding its understanding of national traditions.

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Scottish Government officials have attempted to clarify their position through a formal statement. They reiterated that it is categorically false to claim the Scottish Government did not acknowledge Remembrance Sunday. The statement emphasized that the First Minister paid respects at Remembrance events in Edinburgh on behalf of the government.

What Comes Next For The Scottish Administration

A Scottish Government spokesman detailed the various ways the administration marked the occasion. They noted that the First Minister spoke to media about the importance of Remembrance Sunday and that images of events were posted to social media channels. Other ministers also attended events around Scotland and shared their reflections on the bravery of those who gave their lives.

Additionally, the First Minister marked Remembrance Day in the Scottish Parliament the previous week. This earlier marking is cited by officials as evidence of their commitment to honoring the day. Despite these efforts, the opposition remains unconvinced that the online presence was adequate or appropriately timed.

The disagreement has highlighted a sharp divide in how different political actors view the balance between inclusive messaging and traditional national observances. With Cross demanding answers and Swinney calling for an apology, the political tension surrounding this social media dispute is likely to persist. The incident serves as a reminder of the sensitivity surrounding public commemorations and the scrutiny faced by government communications teams.

As the fallout continues, attention remains focused on the Scottish Government X account and the specific decisions made by its staff. The debate underscores the challenges of managing public messaging in a diverse society while respecting longstanding traditions of remembrance.