Badenoch Urges Labour MPs to Back Sleaze Probe into Starmer’s Mandelson Appointment

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch calls on Labour MPs to support an inquiry into whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer misled Parliament over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, as Starmer faces a critical vote that could threaten his leadership.

Kemi Badenoch , the Conservative Party leader, has called on Labour MPs to prioritize national integrity over party loyalty by supporting an investigation into allegations that Prime Minister Keir Starmer misled Parliament regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

The House of Commons is set to vote on Tuesday evening on an opposition-led motion to launch a sleaze probe into whether Starmer lied to Parliament about the controversial appointment, which has sparked widespread criticism and political turmoil. A defeat for Starmer in this vote could significantly weaken his government and potentially lead to his resignation, plunging the Labour Party into further disarray.

Downing Street has been engaged in a high-stakes lobbying effort to rally support for Starmer, including issuing a three-line whip to Labour MPs to ensure their compliance. However, Badenoch, writing in the Daily Mail, argued that MPs from all parties have a responsibility to hold Starmer accountable for what she described as his contempt for Parliament. She urged Labour backbenchers to remember their duty as representatives of the people rather than blindly following party directives.

Badenoch emphasized that the vote is not merely a political maneuver but a test of parliamentary integrity, stating that Labour MPs must choose between protecting the Prime Minister and upholding the principles of transparency and accountability. The controversy stems from Starmer’s repeated claims that full due process was followed in Mandelson’s appointment, despite evidence suggesting otherwise. Mandelson was reportedly given the ambassadorship before undergoing security vetting, a breach of standard procedure.

Badenoch also questioned Starmer’s assertion that no pressure was exerted on officials to expedite the appointment. Former Foreign Office chief Sir Philip Barton is expected to testify before MPs on Tuesday, corroborating claims by his successor, Sir Olly Robbins, that the Foreign Office was under constant pressure from Downing Street to approve Mandelson’s appointment.

Additionally, former Foreign Office security chief Ian Collard has supported Robbins’ allegations, further undermining Starmer’s defense. The Prime Minister’s former chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, is also set to provide evidence on the scandal, adding to the mounting pressure on Starmer. Opposition MPs are pushing for an investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee to determine whether Starmer misled Parliament, a process previously used by Starmer himself to oust former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Partygate scandal.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted permission for an emergency debate on the issue, citing broad support from MPs across the political spectrum. Starmer has dismissed the vote as a political stunt, arguing that his government has been transparent in its dealings. In a plea to his party last night, he urged Labour MPs to stand united against what he described as an attempt to destabilize his government.

However, his efforts to contain the fallout have been complicated by revelations that he was warned in writing about Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and questionable business dealings in Russia and China. The Prime Minister has attempted to shift blame onto officials, sacking Sir Olly Robbins after discovering that the appointment was pushed through against the advice of UK Security Vetting without his knowledge.

However, this explanation has failed to convince many MPs, including some within his own Cabinet. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy admitted that he had warned Starmer against appointing Mandelson, acknowledging that there were concerns within the government at the time. Liberal Democrat MP Lisa Smart has called on Labour MPs to prioritize principle over party loyalty and vote in favor of referring Starmer to the Privileges Committee.

As the vote approaches, the political landscape remains volatile, with Starmer’s leadership hanging in the balance





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