BAFTA Award-Winning Investigative Journalist Roger Cook Dies at 83

Roger Cook, the acclaimed BAFTA-winning investigative journalist known for his fearless exposés on The Cook Report and Checkpoint, has died at age 83 after a short illness. His career spanned five decades, during which he uncovered criminal activity and corruption, often putting himself at risk. Cook survived cancer twice and passed away peacefully in hospital with his family by his side. Tributes have poured in from colleagues and admirers celebrating his groundbreaking journalism and lasting impact on broadcast media.

BAFTA award-winning investigative journalist Roger Cook has died following a short illness aged 83. The New Zealand-born British star presenter was most famous for exposing criminals, con men, and corruption and had survived cancer twice.

He is best known for his hard-hitting television series The Cook Report, which aired on ITV for more than a decade and Checkpoint on BBC Radio 4. Having faced a number of cancer battles over the years, Roger died in hospital with his wife Frances and daughter Belinda by his bedside.

A statement from his family released on Monday read: 'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Cook, who died peacefully on Saturday after a short illness. Alongside a distinguished and award-winning career in journalism, Roger was first and foremost a beloved husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all of us, and we ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult loss.

' A statement from ITV added: 'In a career spanning an incredible five decades, Roger Cook's groundbreaking approach to investigative journalism made him one of broadcasting's most trusted and respected figures. On his eponymous current affairs programme, The Cook Report, Roger worked tirelessly to expose criminal wrongdoing and injustice, helping to drive important and lasting changes in the law.

His fearless contribution to journalism will long be remembered, and we send our deepest sympathies and condolences to his wife, family and friends at this difficult time.

' Roger famously travelled the world uncovering serious criminal activity. His undercover stings drew in millions of viewers between 1987 and 1999. He was born in April 1943 and later raised in Australia, where he began his career as a reporter and newsreader at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. After moving to London in 1968, he went on to join BBC's The World At One programme.

He also worked on PM, Nationwide and Newsnight, before branching out into investigative reporting in the Seventies. He founded and presented Radio 4 show Checkpoint and the show was later changed to The Cook Report when he took it to ITV. The Cook Report, which attracted more than 12 million viewers at its peak, won a number of awards, including a BAFTA in 1997.

During one infamous doorstep interview in 1981, he suffered three broken ribs when an alleged car thief hit him with a baseball bat, which was caught on camera for Newsnight. Cook said of the attack: 'He invited me to step outside and talk things through, but his means of communication proved to be a metal bar.

' In 1997, he was recognised with a BAFTA for, at that point, 25 years of investigative reporting. Seven years later, he was made an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Nottingham Trent University. Tributes rolled in soon after the announcement. They read: 'RIP Roger Cook without whose Cook report many things would have been unexposed.

' 'Very sad to hear of the death of pioneering investigative reporter Roger Cook. The Cook Report was genuinely groundbreaking, must-see TV. I was lucky to work with Roger when we made an investigation for BBC One - An Abuse of Trust - he was a forensic journalist and lovely man.

' 'I am so sad to hear Roger Cook has died. A huge fan of his work, I used to watch the Cook Report growing up as a little girl. I loved his courage, bravery and a fantastic reporter! Thank you Roger and God bless you.

' 'Saddened to hear of the passing of Roger Cook. He was an incredible investigative journalist. Sending condolences to his family and friends. RIP Roger.





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