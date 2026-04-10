BAFTA Issues Unreserved Apology After Racial Slur Broadcast During Awards Show; Review Finds Weaknesses

BAFTA has apologized following the broadcast of a racial slur during its awards show. The apology comes after a review identified planning weaknesses and addresses concerns from the Black and disabled communities, including individuals with Tourette's syndrome, and outlines steps to prevent future incidents.

BAFTA has issued an unreserved apology following a highly public incident during this year's awards show, where a racial slur was broadcast live. The apology comes after an independent review revealed significant weaknesses in the event's planning and execution. The incident, which occurred during the live broadcast in February, involved John Davidson, a Tourette's sufferer, who involuntarily shouted the N-word.

The outburst happened while actors Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who starred in the 2025 horror film Sinners, were on stage to present the award for special visual effects. The Academy's board of trustees has since apologized to both the Black and disabled communities, acknowledging the unfair judgment and distress caused by the incident. The independent review, conducted by RISE Associates, examined the events leading up to the incident and the Academy's response. The report identified flaws in the academy's planning, escalation procedures, and crisis coordination arrangements. However, it also explicitly stated that there was no evidence of malicious intent on the part of those involved in delivering the event, accepting the review's conclusions in full. BAFTA's statement expressed deep regret for the pain, brutality, and trauma caused to the Black community by the racist language used, as well as the unfair judgment, stigma, and distress experienced by the disability community, including those with Tourette Syndrome. The Academy also apologized to its members, guests at the ceremony, and viewers at home, recognizing that the moment of celebration was overshadowed by the incident. The Academy has already written to those directly impacted on the night to apologize.\Following the incident, the BBC, which broadcast the event, was also compelled to apologize for failing to edit out the involuntary outburst. The offensive language remained audible on the iPlayer version of the show for approximately 12 hours before being removed. An internal investigation by the broadcaster found that it had breached its editorial standards, leading to apologies being sent to the actors on stage and Mr. Davidson. BAFTA has outlined a series of concrete steps it is taking to address the issues raised in the review and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. These measures include improving escalation processes and information sharing protocols around award ceremonies, strengthening planning for and delivery of access, inclusion, and support at events, and addressing any internal cultural gaps or lack of knowledge that may hinder BAFTA's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion across all its work. The Academy is committed to learning from the incident and ensuring that inclusion and belonging are meaningful in practice. The Executive Team will regularly report progress against all actions to the Board of Trustees. These steps represent a significant commitment to improvement and reflect a desire to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all. The focus is to ensure that the mistakes are not repeated and that the academy reflects its values in all of its activities.\Mr. Davidson, the Tourette's sufferer involved in the incident, has also spoken out, expressing his disappointment that the BBC's written apology was not sent to him directly, but through a third party. He stated that the stress and upset he has experienced has been shocking, and criticized the broadcaster for failing to grasp the full human impact of its decisions. The BBC responded that it did not have contact details for Mr. Davidson, despite his previous involvement in a documentary with the broadcaster in 1989. The situation highlights the complexities and sensitivities involved in such incidents, as well as the need for organizations to have robust plans and protocols in place to handle sensitive situations effectively. It also underscores the importance of clear and direct communication with those affected by incidents. The BAFTA and BBC’s apologies and stated commitment to improvement reflect a recognition of the severity of the incident and a commitment to address the issues that led to it. The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the entertainment industry, as well as the need for sensitivity and understanding when dealing with individuals with disabilities and those from marginalized communities. The academy and broadcaster are now facing a series of important questions about how to move forward and regain the trust of their members and the public





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BAFTA Awards Racial Slur Tourette's Syndrome Apology Diversity Inclusion BBC Michael B Jordan Delroy Lindo

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