BAFTA Racial Slur: Tourette's Campaigner John Davidson Slams BBC's 'Half-Hearted' Apology

John Davidson, the Tourette's campaigner at the center of the BAFTA racial slur controversy, has criticized the BBC for its inadequate apology after the incident. The BBC's failure to edit out the slur, which was audible on iPlayer for around 12 hours, led to the investigation finding the broadcaster had breached its editorial standards.

John Davidson, the Tourette's campaigner involved in the BAFTA racial slur controversy, has criticized the BBC for its inadequate apology following the incident. Davidson, who has Tourette's syndrome, involuntarily shouted the N-word during the awards ceremony while black actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

The BBC's failure to edit out the slur, which was audible on iPlayer for approximately 12 hours before being removed, led to an investigation that found the broadcaster had breached its editorial standards. Although apologies were issued to Jordan, Lindo, and Davidson, the 56-year-old campaigner stated that he only received his apology through a third party, which he believes exacerbated the distress he experienced. He expressed his disappointment, saying that the lack of direct communication underscored the BBC's failure to fully appreciate the impact of their actions.\Davidson, who has been living with Tourette's since he was 12, explained that his condition causes him to involuntarily shout expletives and offensive language. He emphasized that the BBC's approach demonstrated a lack of understanding of the human impact of the situation. The BBC, in its defense, claimed they did not possess Davidson's contact information, citing a prior documentary they had worked on with him in 1989. However, Davidson argued that given his presence at the event with a microphone, the BBC should have taken greater measures to prevent the broadcast of any offensive statements he might make. The corporation's Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) determined that the inclusion of the racial slur was 'highly offensive' and lacked editorial justification, although the breach was deemed unintentional. The ECU's report highlighted the delay in removing the unedited recording from iPlayer as a 'serious mistake', citing the potential for viewers to hear the slur and the increased likelihood of offense given the circumstances.\The BBC's outgoing director-general, Tim Davie, had ordered a swift investigation and acknowledged the incident as a 'serious mistake.' The Culture, Media and Sport committee sought an explanation from Davie regarding the presence of the racial slur in the broadcast, despite a two-hour time delay. Davie responded by clarifying that, even though the slur was a symptom of a disability and an involuntary tic, it should not have been broadcast and that the BBC took full responsibility for the error. The ECU report also noted a lack of clarity among the team regarding the audibility of the slur on the recording, which contributed to the delay in its removal from iPlayer. The report stressed that the extended availability of the unedited recording aggravated the offense caused by the initial broadcast, further emphasizing the need for a more sensitive and responsive approach from the BBC. During the ceremony, host Alan Cumming acknowledged the challenges of Tourette's, while Davidson also yelled other offensive words. The ECU report emphasizes the significance of prompt action and clear communication in managing such sensitive situations in the future





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