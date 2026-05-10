BAFTA TV Awards: Controversial Moments and Snubs

A look back at the BATA TV's most talked-about and controversial moments, including the snub of Strictly Come Dancing, awkward backstage interviews, and the backlash against Lorraine Kelly's win.

NEWS TEXT: Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up for FREE. Have YOU got a story? Email tips@dailymail.com Since its first ceremony in 1954, the BAFTA TV Awards have handed out a glittering array of awards celebrating the best of British television.

From groundbreaking dramas to unforgettable performances, the night is a showcase of talent and glamour. But where there is glitz and acclaim, there is bound to be the odd bit of controversy on occasion. Over the years, the ceremony has produced its fair share of shocking moments and unexpected twists. Here’s a look back at the BATA TV's most talked-about and controversial moments.

For the first time in eight years, Strictly has been snubbed by the BAFTA Television Awards. Strictly's brutal snub. Awkward backstage interviews. Inappropriate opening DJ Jax Jones and singer Calum Scott took to the stage to perform their song, Whistle during the opening of the ceremony in 2023.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield mocked by hosts. Lorraine Kelly's win backlash





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BAFTA TV Awards Controversy Snubs Strictly Come Dancing Awkward Backstage Interviews Lorraine Kelly's Win Backlash

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