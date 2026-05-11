BAFTA TV AWARDS: Narges Rashidi's Emotional Speech

Award-winning actress Narges Rashidi, who won Best Actress for her role as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Prisoner 951, shared her thoughts on the Iran–Iraq War, justice, and the importance of storytelling.

Narges Rashidi made an emotional speech after winning Best Actress for her role as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Prisoner 951 at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday.

Rashidi, 46, opened up about her war-torn childhood after growing up in Tehran amid the Iran–Iraq War which led to 50,000 deaths over eight years of fighting. She said: 'I was a seven-year-old who survived war, now I stand here incredibly lucky. But so many children in Iran, Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, may never get that opportunity, that chance' Before adding: 'The stories we tell matter.

It's time we humanise those who have been dehumanised' Narges played Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who was imprisoned in Iran for six years before her release in 2022. The Iranian-British mother-of-one had been sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly trying to topple the country's regime





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BAFTA TV AWARDS Narges Rashidi Prisoner 951 Best Actress Zahangari-Ratcliffe Iran–Iraq War Stories We Tell Humanisation

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