BAFTA TV Awards: Stars Ready for the Big Night in London

#BAFTA TV Awards cast is on the red carpet. Watch for cups and gowns and gold statues for the stars.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up forLaura Whitmore joined fellow pregnant star Remmie Milner, who announced she was expecting by debuting her baby bump, at Apple TV's BAFTA Brunch at 180 House in London on Saturday ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

Former Love Island host Laura, 41, teased a glimpse of her own bump beneath a stylish sheer coat as she posed alongside husband Iain Stirling, 38. Her eye-catching outerwear featured bow detailing and contrasting seams and buttons which she wore over a chic black dress and teamed with heels.

Meanwhile Iain, who already shares daughter Stevie Ré, five, with his wife, cut a dashing figure in a classic brown suit. Meanwhile His Dark Materials star Remmie, 36, ensured all eyes were on her as she proudly displayed her bump in striking bralette and matching jacket. The British actress, who already shares Arlo, 20months with partner Peter Costello, completed the look with pair of low rise jeans and statement jewellery.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted by Greg Davies and broadcast at 7pm on Sunday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Rivalries star Alex Hassell made a rare red carpet appearance alongside stunning wife Emma King. Hollywood star Seth Rogen jumped the pond for the London event in a suit and boots. Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco are some of the celebrities up for awards.

The show is called Adolescence. The BAFTA Fellowship will be presented to Dame Mary Berry DBE and the BAFTA Television Special Award will be given to Martin Lewis CBE. Rob Brydon is also set to present an award, and Rebecca Front is to host live on the red carpet





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