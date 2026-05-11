Bafta TV Awards: Vogue Williams Reveals Clip-In Fringe

At last night's Bafta TV Awards, Vogue Williams shocked audiences by admitting that her stunning new fringe was actually a clever hairpiece. The revelation came during a dramatic live broadcast on ITV's Lorraine. She explained that she uses clip-in extensions for special occasions, as she's not a 'full-time fringe girl'.

At last night's Bafta TV Awards, Vogue Williams graced the red carpet sporting two fresh updates: a growing baby bump and a striking new fringe.

Yet only one was for one night only. Despite looking completely authentic, the Irish TV personality disclosed that her fringe was actually courtesy of a clever hairpiece – and she revealed this in a dramatic fashion: during a live broadcast. During her usual entertainment segment on ITV's Lorraine this morning, Vogue, 40, kicked off with the identical full fringe she'd sported at the Baftas, before dramatically unclipping it mid-segment to demonstrate she hadn't taken the scissors plunge.

Amid laughter from her fellow presenters, Vogue waved the false hairpiece about while confessing she's 'not a full-time fringe girl'. Her reveal has sparked an intriguing question: do we truly need to gamble with chopping our own locks nowadays when clip-in alternatives have become so sophisticated





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Bafta TV Awards Vogue Williams Hairpiece Clip-In Extensions Full Fringe Dramatic Reveal

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