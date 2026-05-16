Baggage Chaos Causes Frustration at Heathrow Airport

Hundreds of bags transported by British Airways were abandoned in terminal five, leading to frustration and delays for passengers.

Passengers have been left furious after some were forced to wait up to five hours for their luggage and others were told to head home without their bags.

Baggage chaos erupted in Heathrow airport as hundreds of bags transported by British Airways were abandoned in terminal five. Remote images of the travel chaos have emerged online showing droves of luggage and essentials abandoned across the terminal. It is understood Heathrow Airport is responsible for outbound baggage, while individual airlines hold responsibility for inbound luggage





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Baggage Chaos Heathrow Airport British Airways Delays Forced Departure

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Luggage Pile-up at UK's Busiest Airport Causes Delays and FrustrationFootage from the baggage reclaim area at Terminal 5 at the UK's busiest airport shows a long line of bags snarling past the reclaim belts, while others are bundled up messily on the floor. Passengers were left waiting for hours without their luggage, and some even had to leave without it.

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