Baker Reshmi Bennett Slams Councils Over 'Cake Shed' Licensing Crackdown

Reshmi Bennett, known for her dispute with Binky Felstead, is supporting small-scale cake sellers facing council licensing fees. She argues councils are stifling entrepreneurship and community spirit. In Bassetlaw, a £1,007 licence requirement has sparked outrage, with deliberations paused.

The baker at the centre of the Binky Felstead freebie cake row has publicly condemned councils trying to ban mothers from selling homemade sweet treats from their driveways.

Reshmi Bennett first hit the headlines in April after Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead requested Reshmi's luxury cake business, Anges de Sucre, make a free 'yellow train cake' for her son's birthday, with an online promotion as payment. Taking to social media to mock the influencer for her request, Reshmi, 42, even launched a spoof GoFundMe page asking for donations of £1.4 million for the cake - in reference to the celebrity's huge online follower count and alleged net worth.

Now, the star baker has spoken out in support of mothers selling brownies from their driveways who are at risk of being forced to pay a £1,000 licence by killjoy councils. In Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire, a group of cake shed owners have been campaigning against the introduction of a council-enforced street trading licence which costs £1,007 to obtain.

The district council, who believe that some sheds can bring in up to £90,000 a year, have insisted that those who fail to obtain this licence could face a £1,000 fine. Deliberations on the controversial licence have been temporarily halted. Now, Reshmi has taken to Instagram to contribute to the heated online debate. Under a series of images, the baker declared that she believes 'councils are trying to kill off cake sheds' for several reasons.

'They hate entrepreneurialism, they hate community, they hate people working hard just to make a little extra, they hate fresh home made baked goods without preservatives' and 'they hate joy,' she claimed. Attached to an image of a baker posing outside of her bake shed, Reshmi wrote: 'This is Elsa. She owns the Sticky Whisks cake shed in Aldershot. She also has two other jobs, one of which is being a civil servant.

'She bakes everything from scratch in her home bakery to stock her shed from 9am every Saturday. Come rain or shine.

'There was a queue outside from 9am. Lovely little buzz in the queue. Excited squeals and ooohs and aahs. Chit chat.

'Sounds great! Right? But now, the councils have a big issue with cake sheds.

' She added that while the councils do have 'valid concerns', these rules are typically 'already covered' and 'legit home bakers are already doing the bare minimum'. 'You see, to produce from any premises, be it home, production or retail, the production must be registered with their local council,' she explained.

'Once registered, the Environmental Health Officer, aka EHO, comes round to inspect to make sure the producer is adhering to all the food safety standards and regulations including and not limited to: Food safety qualifications, health, hygiene, cleanliness, allergens and labelling, HACCP procedures, insurance documentation. ' Reshmi went on to ask: 'who is the competition? ' 'These sheds are in rural/suburban, middle-of-nowhere homes. Not cropping up on the Kings Road, Karen.

' In response to one critic who argued that cake shed owners should 'pay something', Reshmi commented: 'I am not in the least bit threatened by a cake shed, nor embittered. 'Dulling someone else's light doesn't make mine shine brighter. ' Taking to her Instagram stories following the post, Reshmi questioned 'how is a little cake shed a threat to your business?! Or mine?!

' On Wednesday, council officers at Bassetlaw District Council were asked to reconsider the controversial £1,007 'cake shed' licence that has caused uproar across the country. A council spokesman declared that councillors 'could not reach a consensus on the approach to cake sheds' and required 'further consideration of the policy'. Their next meeting is set for July 22. In recent weeks, several 'cake shed' owners have publicly refuted the councils seeking to clamp down on the small decorated sheds.

The issue highlights a growing tension between small-scale home bakers and local authorities over licensing and regulation. Many of these entrepreneurs operate on a part-time basis, supplementing other incomes, and argue that excessive licensing fees would make their ventures unsustainable. They emphasize the community spirit and joy these informal businesses bring, contrasting with council concerns over food safety, unregulated competition, and potential nuisance.

Reshmi Bennett's involvement adds a high-profile dimension, given her previous spat with a celebrity, framing the debate as a grassroots resistance against bureaucratic overreach. The councils, meanwhile, maintain that such enterprises must adhere to the same standards as formal food businesses, and the fees reflect the administrative costs of oversight. The temporary pause in Bassetlaw offers a glimmer of hope for campaigners, but the future remains uncertain as councils nationwide debate similar measures.

This saga underscores broader questions about the balance between encouraging micro-enterprise and ensuring consumer protection in an evolving casual economy





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Cake Sheds Reshmi Bennett Council Licensing Bassetlaw Home Baking Entrepreneurship Regulation

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