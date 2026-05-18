Baker's Honesty Box for Cakes Robbed in Spalding, Lincolnshire

A bakery owner in Spalding, Lincolnshire, discovered that a thief had stolen half of her stock of home-made cakes and cookies using her honesty box system.

A home baker who opened an honesty box for cakes has had half her stock stolen by a bakery bandit. The pony-tailed crook licked his lips as he emptied the Treat Street Bake Shed in Spalding, Lincolnshire , and calmly walked away without paying a penny.

Owner Sabina Seidel, 39, started the cake shed in March as a way of bringing her dream of owning a bakery to life. She bakes a variety of home-made treats and fills the shed outside her front door, relying on the honesty of customers to pay by cash box or online. But a hidden camera inside the shed captured the thief on May 9, as he piled 25 baked goods worth around £80 into a plastic bag before walking off





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Honesty Box System Treat Street Bake Shed Baker Sabina Seidel's Dream Of Owning A Bakery Baker's Honesty Box For Cakes Robbed Baker's Honesty Box For Cakes Robbed In Spaldi Baker's Honesty Box For Cakes Robbed In Spaldi Lincolnshire Baker's Honesty Box For Cakes Robbed In Spaldi Lincolnshire Thief Baker's Honesty Box For Cakes Robber Baker's Honesty Box For Cakes Robber In Spaldi Baker's Honesty Box For Cakes Robber In Spaldi Lincolnshire

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