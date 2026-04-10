Bakery Owner Calls Out Binky Felstead for Alleged Free Cake Request

A London bakery owner publicly criticized reality star Binky Felstead for allegedly seeking a free cake in exchange for an Instagram post, sparking debate over influencer marketing practices.

A London bakery owner, Reshmi Bennett, the proprietor of Anges de Sucre, has publicly called out reality television star Binky Felstead for allegedly requesting a free cake in exchange for social media exposure. The request was for a yellow train cake to celebrate Felstead's son Wilder's third birthday.

Bennett, known for her stance against influencer culture and the practice of seeking free products in return for online promotion, shared screenshots of the email exchanges on her Instagram account. The messages revealed that Felstead's team had contacted Anges de Sucre, offering an Instagram post collaboration in exchange for the cake. Bennett, who has previously voiced her frustration with similar requests, was not receptive to the offer and responded by attempting to convert the inquiry into a paid order, asking for the client's budget and image references. Despite the attempt to seek payment, Felstead's team persisted in pursuing the collaboration, which prompted Bennett to publicly call out the celebrity. \In response to the initial request, Bennett tried to convert the offer into a sale, requesting details about the client's budget, location, and desired design elements. However, Felstead's team reiterated their interest in a collaboration, offering an Instagram story post in exchange for the cake. Instead of a sarcastic reply, Bennett expressed her disappointment and referenced Felstead's apparent wealth, suggesting that it would be more appropriate for her to pay for the cake. Felstead's team acknowledged the point about perception and stated they would discuss the matter with the star before getting back to Bennett about payment. Following this, Bennett shared screenshots of the communication on her social media. This action led to a response from Felstead's team expressing disappointment, claiming their intent was not simply to obtain a free cake, and highlighting that Felstead's content focusing on her children often results in significant engagement and positive exposure for businesses. In an email after Bennett's Instagram post, Felstead's team apologized, recognizing that their approach was not appreciated by the bakery owner. \Subsequently, Bennett created a satirical GoFundMe page, humorously asking for donations of £1.4 million – a reference to Felstead's large social media following and estimated net worth. She also designed an AI-generated yellow train cake in the style of the reality show Made in Chelsea. Bennett's Instagram posts reveal a history of rejecting 'exposure' as payment and not providing free cakes to celebrities. Binky Felstead's representative responded to the situation, stating that the request was a standard inquiry from Felstead's assistant, offering social media collaboration. The representative emphasized that Felstead was not directly involved in the email exchanges and was currently on vacation. They expressed understanding that such collaborations are not suitable for everyone and respected Bennett's decision while also expressing disappointment over the public sharing of a private inquiry. They also mentioned that such contra deals are common in the industry and are usually mutually advantageous





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Binky Felstead Influencer Marketing Free Cake Social Media Anges De Sucre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Henllan Bakery supports Hope House’s most delicious campaignLocal children’s hospices, Hope House Tŷ Gobaith are cooking up their most delicious campaign of the year.

Read more »

Store openings set to drive Uniqlo owner to record revenuesIt came as Japan-based Fast Retailing reported it was facing some higher transport costs amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Read more »

Cavapoo killed in Cornwall dog attack as owner describes 'traumatic' ordealKayla Colwill's three-year-old cavapoo Herbie was killed by a dog that escaped from a garden in Padstow, Cornwall on April 2

Read more »

New bakery with punchy flavours opens its doorsThe street food traders say opening a shop was the next step

Read more »

Binky Felstead Called Out for Allegedly Requesting Free Cake in Exchange for Instagram PostReality TV star Binky Felstead is embroiled in a dispute with a London bakery owner after allegedly requesting a free cake for her son's birthday in exchange for social media exposure. The bakery owner shared the email exchange publicly, sparking a debate about influencer marketing practices.

Read more »

Binky Felstead Called Out by Bakery Owner Over Request for Free Cake in Exchange for Instagram PostMade in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is publicly criticized by a luxury cake business owner after requesting a free cake for her son's birthday in exchange for an Instagram post. The incident has sparked debate about influencer marketing and the value of social media exposure.

Read more »