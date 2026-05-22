Bakery owner slams Bethenny Frankel after not being credited on her social media

Hillary Assael, the bakery owner who provided Bethenny Frankel's custom cake for her 55th birthday, feels jilted by the self-made entrepreneur for not receiving appropriate credit on social media. Assael took a gamble by not quoting Frankel the price and making the cake, hoping for publicity and business growth. However, she claims that Frankel shared numerous photos and reels of the celebration without acknowledging the bakery. Assael discusses her experience, regret for not having a contractual agreement in place to protect her business, and hopes for an apology.

When bakery-owner Hillary Assael got a private message from Bethenny Frankel 's assistant asking her to make a 'huge custom cake ' for the reality star's 55th birthday, she was ecstatic.

Her employees labored over the extravagant Scarface-themed multi-layer cake, which she estimated to be worth $4,000, before she then had a staffer travel over four hours to deliver it. Assael assumed that the hard work would be worth it in the end, and couldn't wait to see how many customers she would get after Frankel posted it to her more than four million followers.

But her excitement soon turned to frustration when she saw that the businesswoman had shared numerous photos and reels of her celebration without so much as a mention of Sugar Hi, despite the cake appearing in many of the pictures and videos from the evening. While Frankel's glam squad, DJ, venue and photographer were credited in several captions, Assael told the Daily Mail that her business was not appropriately mentioned until 'a day or two later,' when she claimed that Frankel added her tag to one of the posts.

Six months on from the ordeal, she has seen a now-viral post about another small business owner with a similar tale





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Bethenny Frankel Custom Cake Bakery Owner Controversy Social Media

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