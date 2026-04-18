Baldoni Argues Lively & Reynolds' Wealth Is Key to Court Case

Filmmaker Justin Baldoni insists Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' multi-million dollar net worth is relevant to their ongoing legal battle, countering Lively's claims of potential jury bias. Baldoni's team wants to introduce evidence, including Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine character, to support his bullying allegations. The trial, stemming from Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni, is set for May 18.

Filmmaker Justin Baldoni is making a strong case that the substantial net worth of Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds is a relevant factor in their upcoming court trial. Baldoni, 42, has filed legal documents asserting that the couple's financial standing should not be shielded from the jury, countering Lively's earlier arguments that such details could unfairly bias them against wealthy individuals.

Baldoni's legal team contends that the financial aspect is central to the dispute, given Lively's allegations of millions in lost revenue stemming from what she describes as Baldoni's deliberate smear campaign against her. The filmmaker, who co-starred with Lively in the 2024 drama It Ends With Us, also highlights Ryan Reynolds' income as pertinent, explaining that Lively often prioritizes acting opportunities that align with Reynolds' schedule, especially when his projects command higher financial returns. With the couple's combined net worth estimated at $400 million, Baldoni believes their wealth plays a crucial role in understanding the alleged damages. However, it is important to note that a judge has already dismissed ten of Lively's thirteen claims against Baldoni, including her defamation claim, which directly challenges the notion that his actions negatively impacted her income. This recent filing by Baldoni introduces a new layer to the legal proceedings, as he also seeks to have Reynolds' character, Nicepool from the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film, presented during the trial. Baldoni's legal strategy is to argue that this onscreen persona mocks him, thereby corroborating his claims of bullying and public disparagement. His legal representatives intend to use Nicepool to demonstrate to the jury the extent to which his image has been targeted, necessitating the implementation of a crisis management strategy. This move by Baldoni comes shortly after Lively filed her own motions, accusing Baldoni's team of attempting to inundate the trial with gossip, personal attacks, and irrelevant financial details about her and Reynolds' business ventures. Lively's legal team argued that such information has no bearing on the core dispute and risks prejudicing the jury. They specifically requested that references to negative media coverage, online chatter portraying her negatively, sensitive text messages between Hollywood executives, and clips from Deadpool & Wolverine be excluded. Lively's lawyers asserted that Baldoni's camp is essentially trying to put her character on trial, using evidence that is largely extraneous to the central conflict. The lawsuit, initiated in December 2024, accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment, retaliatory actions, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Lively's suit detailed significant professional setbacks, including missing opportunities such as hosting the 50th-anniversary season premiere of Saturday Night Live in September 2024. Her legal filings stated that the effects on her professional life were immediate and substantial, and due to the ongoing negative public sentiment, she felt unable to participate in public events without confronting the issues that occurred on set. The lawsuit further claimed that the alleged smear campaign inflicted severe emotional distress on her family and damaged her business interests. Lively also made serious allegations regarding Baldoni's conduct on set, including showing her explicit videos and photos of other women, openly discussing his struggles with pornography, and making inappropriate comments about her appearance. The trial is scheduled to commence on May 18





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