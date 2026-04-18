Baldoni Argues Lively & Reynolds' Wealth Is Relevant to Court Case

Filmmaker Justin Baldoni is pushing back against Blake Lively's claims that her and Ryan Reynolds' substantial net worth is irrelevant to their ongoing legal battle. Baldoni argues the financial details are crucial, especially in light of Lively's allegations of lost revenue due to his alleged smear campaign. He also seeks to introduce Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine character as evidence of his own alleged public image attack.

Filmmaker Justin Baldoni maintains that the substantial net worth of Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds , is a pertinent factor in their upcoming court trial. Baldoni, aged 42, formally contested Lively's assertion in legal filings submitted on Friday.

Lively, 38, had previously argued that her and Reynolds', 49, wealth was insignificant to the proceedings and posed a risk of unduly influencing or creating biases against affluent individuals among potential jurors.

Baldoni, however, believes the financial aspect is crucial, particularly given Lively's allegations of significant revenue loss stemming from his supposed smear campaign against her.

His legal team contends that Reynolds' income is equally relevant, citing Lively's tendency to prioritize acting roles that do not conflict with her husband's demanding schedule, especially when he commands higher earnings for his film projects. The celebrity couple is reportedly worth a combined $400 million.

This contention arises despite a judge's earlier decision to dismiss ten of Lively's thirteen claims against Baldoni, including her defamation claim, which directly challenged the notion that his actions negatively impacted her income.

Baldoni is also seeking to introduce Reynolds' character, Nicepool, from the film Deadpool & Wolverine into evidence during the trial scheduled for May. He argues that the on-screen persona appears to mock him, thereby corroborating his claims of bullying.

Baldoni's legal representatives intend to use the Nicepool character to demonstrate to the jury how his public image was allegedly attacked, necessitating the implementation of a crisis management strategy.

This development follows recent motions filed by Lively, wherein she accused Baldoni's legal team of attempting to inundate the trial with gossip, personal attacks, and details of her and Reynolds' financial dealings. Lively asserts that such evidence is irrelevant to the case and would likely prejudice a jury. She has requested the judge to exclude any references to negative press or online commentary that portrays her unfavorably, text messages from industry executives that depict her as difficult to work with, and excerpts from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Lively's lawyers have argued that a significant portion of the material Baldoni's team wishes to present constitutes inadmissible hearsay and improper character evidence, suggesting an attempt to put her character on trial with largely irrelevant information.

The legal battle began in December 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, her co-star and director in the 2024 drama It Ends With Us, accusing him of sexual harassment, retaliatory conduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Within her lawsuit, Lively detailed a series of missed professional opportunities, including the cancellation of her scheduled hosting duties for the 50th-anniversary premiere of Saturday Night Live in September 2024. Her legal filing, as reported by Just Jared, stated that the effects on her professional life were immediate and substantial.

Due to the ongoing nature of the alleged campaign and the resulting negative public sentiment, Lively felt unable to engage in public appearances or events without confronting the situation.

The lawsuit further elaborated that Lively canceled a significant corporate event for her haircare company with Target and withdrew from her planned role as host for the highly anticipated Saturday Night Live premiere.

The complaint also asserted that this alleged smear campaign severely damaged Lively's business interests and inflicted profound emotional distress upon her family. Additionally, Lively accused Baldoni of showing her explicit videos and photographs of other women, openly discussing his personal struggles with pornography, and making inappropriate comments about her physical appearance.

The trial is slated to commence on May 18





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