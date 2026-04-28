Baldoni's Defense: Lively's Losses Pre-Date Film, Cites 'Bully' Behavior and Business Failures

Justin Baldoni's legal team argues Blake Lively's alleged $160 million in damages stem from her own conduct and failing ventures, not a smear campaign. The case centers on accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation related to their film *It Ends With Us*, with a trial set for May 18th.

The escalating legal conflict between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took center stage once more during a pre-trial hearing held on Tuesday, revealing a contentious back-and-forth as both sides prepare for a highly anticipated trial scheduled to begin on May 18th.

Lively alleges she suffered over $160 million in damages stemming from alleged sexual harassment by Baldoni on the set of their 2024 film, *It Ends With Us*, and a subsequent retaliatory smear campaign. However, Baldoni’s legal team vehemently denies responsibility for Lively’s purported financial losses, presenting a counter-narrative that paints Lively as someone with a pre-existing pattern of problematic behavior and a history of unsuccessful business ventures.

Central to Baldoni’s defense is the argument that Lively’s financial setbacks were not caused by any orchestrated campaign to damage her reputation, but rather by her own unpopularity and a track record of failed enterprises. His attorneys specifically cited Lively’s public criticism of Kate Middleton in March 2024, following the release of a digitally altered family photograph, as evidence of a character flaw and a tendency towards public controversy.

They contend that this incident, which garnered significant media attention and public backlash, demonstrates a pre-existing behavioral pattern that predates the release of *It Ends With Us* and any alleged coordinated effort by Baldoni. Furthermore, they highlighted the struggles of Lively’s non-alcoholic beverage brand, Betty Buzz, as a prime example of her business ventures failing independently of any external influence.

Court filings revealed that Lively herself acknowledged through her accountant that damages from Betty Buzz were not calculated, and internal management had expressed doubts about its profitability even before the alleged smear campaign began. The company had even shifted focus to its alcoholic counterpart, Betty Booze, recognizing the challenges of achieving sustainable profitability in the US market for the non-alcoholic line.

Baldoni’s legal team characterized Lively’s damage estimates as ‘pie in the sky’ and unrealistic, urging the court to limit the scope of evidence presented to the jury. The upcoming trial promises a dramatic courtroom showdown, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to present compelling arguments and potentially call witnesses to testify. Lively’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, dismissed the possibility of a last-minute settlement, stating that Lively is determined to have her voice heard in court and is prepared to testify personally.

McCawley emphasized that Lively has been eagerly awaiting this opportunity to share her side of the story and is confident in her ability to do so. While several high-profile names, including Taylor Swift and Ben Affleck, have been mentioned in court documents, McCawley indicated that Lively is actively trying to shield her friends from being drawn into the legal battle, emphasizing that the case is fundamentally about her personal experience and the alleged harm she suffered.

Judge Lewis Liman is currently considering requests to unseal key evidence that has been kept confidential thus far, as well as whether to impose time constraints on the trial proceedings. The judge’s decisions on these matters will significantly shape the course of the trial and the information that will be made available to the public.

The case has already attracted considerable media attention, and the trial is expected to be a highly publicized event, potentially revealing sensitive details about the inner workings of the entertainment industry and the challenges faced by actors navigating complex professional relationships





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni It Ends With Us Sexual Harassment Defamation Legal Battle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour MPs push for Keir Starmer to set departure timetable after local election lossesLabour MPs are urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce a departure timetable following expected heavy losses in local elections. Allies of Andy Burnham are reportedly behind efforts to oust Starmer, with potential candidates like Marie Rimmer and Charlotte Nichols mentioned. Starmer faces internal pressure amid scandals, including the Peter Mandelson vetting controversy, and a possible Privileges Committee investigation. Polls show 50% of voters want him to resign, with 17% favoring Burnham as successor.

Read more »

The Sobering Truth About Rare EarthsInside a Malaysian refinery central to U.S. efforts to break China’s grip on rare earths powering defense and global supply chains.

Read more »

Blake Lively to Invoke Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial in Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniBlake Lively plans to use the Depp-Heard defamation case as precedent in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging a similar online smear campaign was orchestrated against her following the release of their film 'It Ends With Us.'

Read more »

Blake Lively to Invoke Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial in Legal Battle with Justin BaldoniBlake Lively plans to use the Depp-Heard defamation case as a precedent in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging a similar online smear campaign was orchestrated against her following the release of their film 'It Ends With Us.'

Read more »

I almost cut Rangers spell short after shock to the system but now Ibrox feels like homeMikey Moore admits Tottenham wanted him ti cut his losses after tough start at Ibrox but he's glad he stuck it out

Read more »

AI Model Predicts Labour Losses and Surge for Reform UK and Green Party in Local ElectionsAn AI-powered model forecasts significant losses for Labour in the upcoming local elections, with Reform UK projected to win the most council seats and the Green Party making substantial gains, particularly in London. The model predicts a rise in councils with no overall control, indicating a fragmented political landscape.

Read more »