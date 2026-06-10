Baltic Street Adventure Playground to Get Permanent Home in Dalmarnock

Funding from the Scottish Government and Clyde Gateway will enable Baltic Street Adventure Playground to replace temporary structures with a modern, purpose-built community facility to expand its services for children and families in Dalmarnock.

The Baltic Street Adventure Playground (BSAP) in Dalmarnock has secured funding to replace its ageing temporary buildings with a purpose-built facility designed to support local children, young people, and families for generations to come.

For more than a decade, BSAP has been a lifeline for families in the area, providing a safe place for children to play, learn, and thrive, while supporting parents through food provision, community activities, and family support programmes. The new facility will provide an indoor and covered community space, a larger community food hub, improved kitchen facilities for cooking and skills programmes, additional storage, and modern office space for staff and volunteers.

It will also be more suitable for children's activities and play sessions, but its primary function is as a flexible community resource. The investment comes from the Scottish Government's Regeneration Capital Grant Fund and Clyde Gateway, and will allow the charity to have a permanent base that matches the scale of its impact on the local community.

Councillor Ricky Bell of Glasgow City Council expressed delight at the ground-breaking, stating that the playground is a treasured asset that provides a fun and safe place to play along with valuable services and community support. Niki Spence, head of sustainable communities at Clyde Gateway, emphasized that the project is about investing in children, families, and the future of Dalmarnock.

Robert Kennedy, executive director of BSAP, called it a huge moment, noting that what began as a temporary project has become a vital resource. The playground is expected to be complete in early 2027, ensuring the organization can continue delivering life-changing support for many years





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Baltic Street Adventure Playground Dalmarnock Community Facility Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Clyde Gateway Children And Families Glasgow Playground Redevelopment

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