Bamber Bridge Women's Shed leads a peaceful Reclaim the Night march from South Ribble to Preston on November 24 to demand women's safety and raise awareness against gender-based violence.

Members of the Bamber Bridge Women's Shed are preparing to hold a Reclaim the Night march on Tuesday, as part of an international campaign against gender-based violence. A group of women from Preston and South Ribble are taking to the streets next week to take a stand against gender-based violence. Members of the Bamber Bridge Women's Shed are set to march from Ashbridge on Ribble Nursery to Preston's Crossgate Church on Tuesday, as part of an international movement to demand women's safety at night.

The Core Details of the Reclaim The Night Movement

It's part of the 16 Days of Action Against Gender Based Violence movement, an international campaign which encourages action and awareness surrounding violence towards women and girls. On the evening of the twenty fourth of November, we are hosting a Reclaim the Night march from South Ribble to Preston, said Emma Stevens, the chair of Bamber Bridge Women's Shed.

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Emma Stevens, chair of Bamber Bridge Women's Shed and organiser of the Reclaim The Night March, South Ribble to Preston, 6pm Tuesday 24th November. Reclaim the Night is a movement that has been going on for quite some time by feminists like myself across the UK. The reason why we're hosting it is because a lot of the ladies at Bamber Bridge Women's Shed have been assaulted, insulted, attacked, or all three on nights out, whether that was when they were younger or in their current lives.

Statistics on Gender-Based Violence and Crime

It came as police forces counted over a million crimes against women and girls from 2022 to 2023 - a 37 per cent surge in five years. They estimated that at least one in twelve women would be a victim of gender-based violence each year, and noted that officers were dealing with more complicated types of offending. The rise of The Reclaim the Night march aims to challenge the normalisation of women feeling unsafe while walking at night.

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According to a 2026 YouGov survey, the Bamber Bridge Women's Shed march is set to take place the night before White Ribbon Day, which encourages men and boys to do their part to tackle sexism and misogyny. A lot of Reclaim the Night also stems from femicide and domestic abuse, particularly towards women, Emma said. It is a gendered issue, because more women are killed by men statistically around the world, day in, day in, year in, year in.

White Ribbon Day and Community Engagement

The reason why we wanted to do this around White Ribbon Day is because White Ribbon's theme all along has always been about getting more men. Who have more societal power, whether some of them like to admit it or not, to call out in a gentle way if another man is being inappropriate to a woman. It's not tackling the national scale stuff that we need national governments and MPs to be doing, but it's a start for us in society and in community groups.

The Bamber Bridge Women's Shed is a social and community support group for women over 18 to bond over shared interests, set up to tackle social isolation and loneliness. Emma Stevens, chair of Bamber Bridge Women's Shed and organiser of the Reclaim The Night March, South Ribble to Preston, 6pm Tuesday 24th November.

Peaceful March Schedule and Community Support

On Tuesday, the group will meet at 5:45pm at the Ashbridge on Ribble Nursery before walking together to Crossgate Church in Preston, where there will be a social with singers, speeches, and networking. The Reclaim the Night march is deliberately peaceful, Emma said. We're all about peace at Bamber Bridge Women's Shed. We're so stressed all the time anyway, we don't want anything that's not peaceful and welcoming.

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We've all been making banners that we can't wait to show everyone, and even the Youth Council at South Ribble Borough Council have been making banners that I can't wait to display. We've managed to get a lot of community groups involved for this, just to show how strong we are together.