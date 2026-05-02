Bank Holiday Garden Furniture Sale: Save Over £2,500 on Debenhams Lounge Set

Debenhams' spring sale features massive discounts on outdoor furniture, including a 6-piece garden lounge set reduced by over £2,500. Explore deals on rattan sofas, corner sets, and more to create your perfect outdoor space for the Bank Holiday.

The upcoming Bank Holiday presents a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, and a comfortable garden seating arrangement is key to maximizing that enjoyment. Savvy shoppers looking to upgrade their outdoor spaces are in luck, as Debenhams is currently hosting a significant spring sale featuring a wide range of outdoor furniture with substantial discounts, some reaching thousands of pounds.

A standout deal discovered during the sale is the Berkfield Home 6 Piece Garden Lounge Set with Cushions, now available at an incredibly reduced price. Originally priced at £3188, this luxurious set can now be purchased for just £478.20, representing a saving of over £2,500. The Berkfield Home Garden Lounge Set is designed for both style and durability. Its construction features a robust powder-coated steel frame enveloped in weather-resistant and rust-proof plastic rattan.

This combination ensures the set remains waterproof, easy to maintain, and capable of withstanding daily outdoor use throughout all seasons. Despite its sturdy build, the set remains surprisingly lightweight and portable, allowing for easy relocation and reconfiguration to suit different outdoor spaces and entertaining needs. The set arrives in six separate components, offering flexibility in arrangement.

It includes a glass-topped coffee table and five individual modular seating sections – two stools, one corner seat, and two armrest-free seats – which can be combined into an L-shape or used as standalone seating. To enhance comfort, the set comes complete with five generously sized seat cushions and four back cushions, providing a relaxing experience for hours of outdoor lounging. For those with smaller gardens or patios, or those seeking a more budget-friendly option, alternative deals are also available.

The Lisbon 2 Seater Garden Sofa from Dusk offers a classic design with comfortable cushions and is currently on sale for £312, a 50% reduction from its original price of £624. If a more contemporary aesthetic is preferred, the Singapore 5 Seater Corner Sofa Set at Dunelm is a great choice, priced at £449. This set complements Dunelm’s popular egg chairs and features an open-weave rattan construction with padded cushions.

Its L-shaped design is particularly well-suited for patios and decking areas. These sales provide a fantastic opportunity to transform outdoor spaces just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend, allowing individuals and families to fully enjoy the warmer weather and longer days. The variety of options available ensures there’s something to suit every taste and budget, making outdoor relaxation more accessible than ever before.

The significant savings offered by retailers like Debenhams, Dusk, and Dunelm are sure to attract a large number of shoppers looking to create their perfect outdoor oasis





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