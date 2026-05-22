Bank Holiday Travel Warning: Delays and Longer Border Checks Expected

With the upcoming half-term break, tourists should be aware of longer border checks when travelling through the Port of Dover. Travelers are encouraged to prepare for the process and cooperate with border officials.

The Port of Dover has informed ferry passengers to prepare for delays, as they anticipate crowds and longer border checks during the bank holiday getaway .

Although France has not yet implemented the new Entry Exit System (EES), border officials in Dover will do part of the finger- and photograph- registration process. The scheme involves people from third-party countries having their biometric data registered to enter the free movement Schengen Area. Motorists are advised to avoid congestion by travelling on designated main routes only. In case of delays, ferry operator will attempt to move passengers to the next available departure





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Port Of Dover Bank Holiday Getaway Longer Border Checks Tourist Traffic Entrance Exit System (EES) Europe Free Movement Schengen Area Schengen Countries Chunnel English Channel Travel Tip Consolidated Travel X Account Road Travel Tips Trains To Be Cancelled In England Buses Replaced By Trains Half-Term Breaks For Schools

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mounjaro users issued alcohol warning ahead of sunny bank holiday weekendThe bank holiday weekend is to see temperatures rise across Scotland - but weight loss jag users should be careful

Read more »

Congestion Warning: 19 Million Trips Expected This Bank Holiday WeekendThe UK's road network is bracing for severe congestion on this bank holiday weekend,following an estimated 19 million trips,according to Inrix and the RAC,despite a 26p rise in petrol prices and a 44p rise in diesel prices,after the Iran oil crisis began in February,drivers are bracing for delays and roadblocks,particularly at certain times of the day,according to a recent RAC-commissioned survey,of 2,218 motorists

Read more »

Met Office issues safety warning ahead of scorching bank holiday weekendThe long weekend is looking like a cracker - but the good weather brings risks of its own.

Read more »

Dog owners given tick warning by RSPCA ahead of Bank Holiday weekendWith Britain set to bask in sweltering heat this Bank Holiday weekend, the RSPCA has issued a warning to anyone planning on walking their dog in woodland and areas of tall grass

Read more »