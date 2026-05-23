Bank Holiday Weekend: 29C Expected Across Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester is set to experience warm temperatures this week with potentially soaring temperatures of 29C. The weather is expected to remain dry and the conditions will be settled with plenty of sunshine. However, warm temperatures are expected to continue into next week. Some overnight fog patches are also predicted in the countryside.

Warm temperatures are forecast across Greater Manchester this week. Temperatures across Greater Manchester on Bank Holiday weekend are potentially soaring to 29C and the Met Office has forecasted highs of around 21C on Saturday, 24C on Sunday, and up to 29C on Monday.

The conditions are expected to remain dry throughout the day. Bank Holiday Monday brings the highest temperatures across the long weekend with a forecast of around 29C for Greater Manchester. The Met Office has forecasted for areas in the south to record temperatures of 30C on Saturday and 32C on Sunday





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Greater Manchester Bank Holiday Weekend Temperature Forecast Met Office Temperature Forecast

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