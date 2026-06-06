The Bank of England will remove portraits of Winston Churchill, Alan Turing, and other famous Britons from future banknotes after research warned they could be seen as elitist and divisive. New notes will feature nature-themed designs, a move criticized by some as erasing heritage but defended by the Bank as a response to public consultation and security needs.

The Bank of England has announced that it will no longer feature historical figures such as Winston Churchill, Alan Turing, and Jane Austen on future banknotes, following research suggesting that such portraits could be perceived as elitist and divisive.

The decision, which ends a tradition spanning over 50 years, was influenced by a report from market consultancy Savanta, which conducted focus groups in October last year. The research indicated that many participants, particularly younger ones, felt that the current figures were outdated and not representative of the UK's cultural and natural diversity. Instead, researchers recommended nature-themed designs, arguing that images of wildlife and the natural world would be less controversial and more broadly appealing.

The move has sparked significant debate, with critics accusing the Bank of succumbing to woke ideology and erasing national heritage, while supporters argue that it is a step towards greater inclusivity. The Savanta report, obtained by The Telegraph, revealed that focus group participants described figures like Alan Turing, the World War II codebreaker, as imperialistic.

One participant remarked that Turing, despite his scientific achievements, was still associated with the context of winning the Second World War, which carried a Boomer-era, imperialistic feel. The research concluded that most of the 119 participants felt that featuring historical figures on banknotes was potentially divisive, elitist, and disconnected from their own experiences. The study warned that such imagery risked promoting a backward-looking vision of the UK that could prove divisive.

Instead, it suggested that nature-themed designs would evoke a sense of collective pride and environmental stewardship, resonating more positively with the public. The Bank of England, however, has maintained that the decision was driven primarily by security concerns and public preference, rather than the Savanta report. Governor Andrew Bailey wrote in The Telegraph that the organisation's foremost objective was maintaining the security of banknotes and combating increasingly sophisticated counterfeiting techniques.

The Bank also pointed to a public consultation held last year, which received over 44,000 responses, with nature emerging as the most popular theme for future notes. Despite these justifications, the newly disclosed research has fuelled accusations that the Bank was influenced by concerns about potential controversy. Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's Treasury spokesman, criticised the Bank for wasting time and money on the issue, while James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, described Churchill and Turing as heroes to be celebrated.

Colonel Richard Kemp, a retired British Army officer, argued that without great figures like Churchill and Turing, the UK might have had swastikas on its banknotes today, calling the decision shameful and accusing the Bank of succumbing to the woke desire to erase Britain's proud and remarkable culture. The Bank of England first introduced historical figures on sterling notes in 1970, with William Shakespeare appearing on the £20 note. Since then, figures such as Charles Darwin, Adam Smith, and J.M.

W. Turner have graced the currency. The tradition has been seen as a way to honour British achievements and contributions to science, literature, and politics.

However, the Savanta report suggests that this practice may no longer resonate with a modern, diverse society. The Bank spokesperson reiterated that the decision to move to nature themes was based on the public consultation, and that the focus groups only provided additional positive feedback once the theme had been chosen.

Nevertheless, the controversy highlights ongoing tensions between preserving heritage and adapting to changing social values. As the Bank prepares to roll out the new notes, the debate over what symbols best represent the UK is likely to continue





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