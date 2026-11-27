Andrew Bailey cautions that increased corporation tax on lenders will likely result in higher loan rates for consumers and lower savings yields as banks protect their profit margins.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has issued a stark warning to consumers regarding the potential rise in borrowing costs following Chancellor John Healey's recent decision to increase taxes on the banking sector. Bailey indicated that lenders are likely to pass on the financial burden of the new tax measures to customers through higher interest rates on loans and reduced returns on savings accounts. This prediction comes as the central bank attempts to clarify the economic implications of the government's fiscal policy changes on everyday household finances.

Tax Hike Details and Bank Reaction

The Chancellor announced a significant increase in the corporation tax surcharge applied to banks, doubling the rate from 3 per cent to 6 per cent starting in January. This policy change is projected to reduce the tax profits of the lending sector by approximately £1.5 billion over a fifteen-month period. Although this final figure was lower than the initial 8 per cent rate that was feared prior to the Budget announcement, it still represents a substantial financial hit for major financial institutions. Bailey told The Times that it would not be surprising if banks took immediate action to protect their earnings by adjusting their product offerings to consumers.

Also read Bank of England Warns of Rising Mortgage Payments and Cyber Threats

Financial Institutions Defend Strategy

High-ranking officials at major banking groups have publicly expressed concern regarding the long-term impact of the tax hike on economic competitiveness and growth. William Chalmers, the chief financial officer of Lloyds Banking Group, described the measure as unhelpful for achieving national economic growth and urged the government to keep the policy strictly temporary. Chalmers emphasized the importance of reducing the cost of lending to stimulate the broader economy, noting that higher costs for borrowers ultimately translate into reduced capital availability for business expansion and consumer spending.

Bailey explained that in a market economy, banks are entitled to target a specific rate of return on their capital. He acknowledged that while the success of passing these costs on depends on market conditions and industry competition, the incentive for banks to increase lending rates is strong. The governor noted that lenders are likely to start by attempting to adjust their pricing structures to maintain their profit margins in the face of increased tax liabilities.

Advertisement

Impact on Household Mortgage Payments

Households are already facing severe financial pressure from soaring energy costs and rising interest rates, making the potential increase in borrowing costs particularly damaging. The Bank of England reported that approximately 6.5 million households are projected to see increases in their mortgage repayments over the next three years. The typical borrower coming off a fixed-rate deal in this period is expected to see monthly payments rise by an average of £100, which is double the amount projected in the central bank's previous report from July.

The situation is even more acute for those currently on mortgage rates below 3 per cent who are due to refinance by the end of next year. There are more than one million such homeowners who face an average monthly payment increase of nearly £200 as they move onto the average 5.5 per cent rate. This surge in costs coincides with the Bank of England having hiked its base rate to 4 per cent last month to combat persistent inflation within the UK economy.

Wider Economic Consequences and Future Outlook

Policymakers have cautioned that interest rates may need to rise further in the coming months if energy prices remain elevated, compounding the financial squeeze on families. Ofgem has already announced a 26 per cent jump in the energy price cap for the typical household using gas and electricity in January, driven partly by global tensions including the conflict in Iran. The Bank of England warned that households facing higher essential costs will likely need to reduce discretionary spending or draw down their savings to cope with the increased financial burden.

While Chancellor Healey stated that the extra £1.5 billion raised is intended to support ordinary people through funding for household energy bills, critics argue the measure undermines economic stability. The combination of higher energy bills, increased mortgage costs, and potential rises in loan interest rates creates a challenging economic landscape for British consumers. The government's strategy relies on temporary banking taxes, but the banking sector warns that prolonged increases in the cost of capital could hinder overall economic growth and competitiveness.