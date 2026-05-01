Banned Driver Jailed for 12 Years After Killing Girlfriend in High-Speed Crash

Kane Farragher, 24, was sentenced after admitting causing the death of Taylor Jenkins, 24, while driving under the influence of drugs and exceeding 130mph during a police chase. He also seriously injured a friend in the vehicle.

A reckless and tragically flawed individual, Kane Farragher, 24, has been sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison following a devastating incident that claimed the life of his girlfriend, Taylor Jenkins.

The Newcastle Crown Court heard harrowing details of a high-speed chase and subsequent head-on collision that occurred on the A19 near Sunderland in the early hours of March 1st. Farragher, already banned from driving, was found to be significantly impaired by a cocktail of drugs – cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy, and ketamine – when he engaged in a dangerous pursuit with Northumbria Police. The sequence of events began when an automatic camera notification alerted police to Farragher’s vehicle, flagged as a vehicle of interest to Police Scotland.

Officers attempted to intercept the BMW on the Felling bypass, but Farragher evaded them by driving into a coned-off area and accelerating away. The pursuit escalated rapidly, with Farragher reaching speeds of up to 136mph in a desperate attempt to escape. The chase was ultimately called off when he made the incredibly dangerous decision to travel southbound on the northbound carriageway of the A19.

It was shortly after this that the fatal collision occurred, involving a taxi near a Nissan factory. The impact resulted in the tragic death of Taylor Jenkins, a front-seat passenger, and severe injuries to a friend in the rear of the vehicle. Farragher himself sustained relatively minor injuries, being trapped in the driver’s seat by the deployed airbag.

Forensic analysis revealed the extent of Farragher’s drug intoxication; his cocaine levels were approximately 14 times the legal limit, MDMA levels were 12 times over, ketamine levels more than double, and cannabis levels 40% over the permitted threshold. This level of impairment undoubtedly contributed to his reckless and dangerous driving. The court also learned of Farragher’s prior convictions, including aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving in 2021, demonstrating a pattern of disregard for the law and public safety.

He had been disqualified from driving in 2023 for a period of four years. The sentencing hearing was deeply emotional, with Judge Penny Moreland emphasizing the deliberate and prolonged nature of Farragher’s dangerous actions. She highlighted his complete disregard for the safety of others, describing his driving as “the most dangerous one can imagine. ” The judge acknowledged Farragher’s challenging upbringing, including a difficult family background and periods of instability, but stressed that these factors did not excuse his choices.

Victim impact statements painted a poignant picture of Taylor Jenkins, a vibrant and promising young woman described as a keen showjumper with a loving nature and a radiant smile. Her father, William Jenkins, expressed the unbearable pain of losing his daughter, while her sister, Ellis Jenkins, spoke of the lasting impact of her absence. Farragher, visibly distressed throughout the proceedings, held his head in his hands as the sentence was delivered.

In addition to the 12-year and nine-month prison term, he was banned from driving for 13 and a half years, after which he will be required to pass an extended driving test. This case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and the importance of responsible road use





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