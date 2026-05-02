Banned Driver Jailed for Over 12 Years in Girlfriend's Death After 136mph Crash

Kane Farragher was sentenced after pleading guilty to causing the death of Taylor Jenkins in a high-speed crash while driving under the influence of multiple drugs and while disqualified from driving. The incident occurred on the A19 near Sunderland after a police pursuit.

A banned driver, Kane Farragher, has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for causing the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Jenkins, in a horrific high-speed crash.

The incident occurred on the A19 near Sunderland in the early hours of March 1st, when Farragher, driving a BMW at 136mph, lost control while attempting to evade police. He was found to be fourteen times over the legal limit for drugs, having consumed a dangerous combination of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, and cannabis. The pursuit began after police flagged the vehicle as a ‘vehicle of interest.

’ Farragher drove the wrong way down the dual carriageway before a head-on collision with another vehicle. Miss Jenkins, a 24-year-old showjumper, tragically died at the scene. A passenger in the back of Farragher’s car sustained life-changing injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle required hospital treatment. Farragher initially denied being behind the wheel, even attempting to bribe the arresting officer.

He later pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and causing serious injury. The sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court saw Judge Penny Moreland acknowledge the immense loss suffered by Miss Jenkins’ family and friends, stating that no sentence could adequately compensate for the harm caused. Victim impact statements revealed the profound grief of her family, who described her as a vibrant, ambitious, and loving individual with a bright future.

Her father spoke of the ‘suffocating agony’ and overwhelming silence left by her death. The court heard that Farragher had a history of driving and drug offenses, with 15 prior convictions. While his defense highlighted a troubled childhood and expressed remorse, the judge emphasized the ‘lengthy course of the most dangerous driving one can imagine’ that led to the fatal crash.

Farragher’s drug test results were shocking, revealing levels of BZE (a cocaine breakdown product) 15 times the legal limit, as well as extremely high levels of MDMA, ketamine, and cannabis. The investigation, led by Northumbria Police, revealed Farragher’s blatant disregard for the law and the safety of others. Sergeant Dave Roberts condemned Farragher’s reckless actions and his attempt to evade responsibility, including the brazen offer of a bribe to the arresting officer.

The police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the crash, and an investigation is currently underway to review the circumstances surrounding the pursuit. This case serves as a stark warning about the devastating consequences of driving under the influence of drugs and the importance of responsible driving.

The family of Taylor Jenkins are left to mourn the loss of a cherished daughter, friend, and talented equestrian, while Kane Farragher will spend a significant portion of his life behind bars, along with a lengthy ban from driving. The incident has deeply impacted the community and underscores the need for continued efforts to combat drug driving and ensure road safety





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