Bar Manager Slams Yü Energy's 'Ridiculous' Conduct After £10,000 Bill Dispute

A Newcastle bar manager, Paul Rowe, has accused energy supplier Yü Energy of unprofessional and unfair behavior, following a dispute over escalating gas bills. The incident led to a £10,000 expense for the bar to switch to electric utilities. Mr. Rowe alleges the company’s actions, including meter removal and alleged intimidation, caused significant financial and reputational damage.

Paul Rowe, operations manager at The Tipsy Cow in Newcastle , has vehemently criticized energy supplier Yü Energy for what he describes as unprofessional and unfair conduct, culminating in a sudden and significant financial burden. The dispute, triggered by escalating gas bills and alleged aggressive tactics, has left Mr. Rowe deeply frustrated and questioning the legitimacy of the supplier's actions.

The situation began with initial issues concerning the bar's electricity bill, eventually leading to the implementation of a prepayment meter. However, the core of the conflict emerged in the spring when the bar's gas bill underwent a dramatic increase. Mr. Rowe reported that the monthly gas charges soared from an average of around £270 to nearly £700, an amount he considered unreasonable given the limited gas usage during the mild weather. This prompted Mr. Rowe to request a meter inspection, a request that was reportedly denied by Yü Energy's customer service representatives. Instead, he was informed that court action was planned to recover the disputed amount. Following a series of interactions, which Mr. Rowe describes as being characterized by rude and confused customer service, a payment plan and a meter inspection were supposedly arranged. This led Mr. Rowe to believe the matter was resolved, allowing him to depart for a vacation. However, his sense of resolution was short-lived. While he was away, Yü Energy representatives arrived at the bar and removed the gas meter entirely, allegedly gaining access by intimidating and forcing their way past Mr. Rowe's 79-year-old former business partner, Joe, who was visiting the establishment. The removal of the meter resulted in Mr. Rowe having to spend over £10,000 to replace the bar's boiler and radiators with electric alternatives, enabling the bar to continue to provide hot water and heating. This, Mr. Rowe stated, was a financial hardship to resolve the issue. He added that he had not been able to confirm the legal validity of the warrant that the company used to get access to the bar, claiming that he had not received any notification that Yü Energy had applied to the court for it. Furthermore, he stated that a court worker at Teesside Magistrates' Court was unable to locate any case related to the issue. “If we were told we'd have obviously wanted to go and dispute the bill, but we never received any paperwork warning us - I would have panicked and not gone on holiday if we had,” he explained, adding that he was very frustrated. \Adding to the frustration, Mr. Rowe expressed deep concern over the conduct of Yü Energy's representatives, particularly their actions towards his elderly former business partner and the general handling of the warrant. He also mentioned the embarrassment caused by the supplier's vans and a locksmith arriving at the bar, leading to speculation that The Tipsy Cow was experiencing financial difficulties. The manager concluded, “It's all been a total calamity,” highlighting the additional insult of Yü Energy later sending someone to check the gas meter, which had already been removed. Yü Energy, a Nottingham-based company that provides energy to thousands of UK businesses, was contacted for comment regarding Mr. Rowe's claims, but failed to respond. The energy company, based in Strelley, proudly advertises itself as a trustworthy supplier, catering to over 40,000 businesses across the UK, and even boasts a “Great” Trustpilot rating. However, Mr. Rowe's experience echoes the complaints of other customers who have voiced negative experiences with Yü Energy. Abi Sutor, a baker from Birmingham, Mark Armstrong, a funeral director from Lincolnshire, and Martyn Jay, a Cornish deli operator, are among those who have shared their negative encounters with Nottinghamshire Live, highlighting a pattern of customer dissatisfaction. Yü Energy’s online reviews are currently overwhelmingly negative on Google. A Facebook help page set up by disgruntled customers is replete with long-standing complaints and warnings for others to avoid doing business with the company.\The incident highlights wider issues related to customer service, billing practices, and the potential for aggressive tactics within the energy sector. The bar's manager expressed concerns over the lack of clear communication, the perceived intimidation tactics, and the financial repercussions of the situation. The absence of a response from Yü Energy to these allegations further fuels the concerns of the bar owner, suggesting a lack of accountability and a disregard for customer complaints. The case also raises questions about the company's commitment to its stated values of trustworthiness and excellent customer service. The negative reviews and the formation of customer support pages demonstrate a widespread feeling of frustration and dissatisfaction among Yü Energy’s customer base. The experience of The Tipsy Cow adds to a growing list of grievances against the energy supplier, painting a picture of a company that appears to be struggling to manage its customer relationships effectively





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yü Energy Energy Bills Customer Complaints Business Dispute Newcastle

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charlotte Tilbury fans snag 'contour-effect' lipstick for under £10Beauty icon Charlotte Tilbury is offering shoppers the chance to save money when they shop the Iconic Hollywood Lip Trio

Read more »

Dunelm shoppers stunned by £10 price tag of sale lamp that makes any room 'cosy''Dunelm is really stepping it up design wise. The lamp looks exactly as pictured, great value'

Read more »

The AI Revolution and the Energy Roadblock: Why Ed Miliband is Holding Britain BackThe article explores the potential of AI in the UK, highlighting the significant investment from US tech giants. It criticizes Energy Secretary Ed Miliband's Net Zero policies as a hindrance to this progress, particularly due to the reliance on unreliable renewable energy sources and high energy costs. The author contrasts the vision of technological advancement with the realities of the UK's energy policy, arguing that Miliband's stance could undermine the growth of new industries and the broader economic benefits offered by the recent US investment and the Trump administration's support.

Read more »

Brits could save on energy bills by using '£15-per-day item'A surprising tool can allow consumers to identify 'thermal defects' in their home

Read more »

People told bills 'melt away' if you switch off five 'energy hog' home appliancesEnergy bills should drop if people take the decision to turn off rather than leave them in standby mode

Read more »

Japan Launches Commercial-Scale Osmotic Energy Plant, Paving the Way for Clean EnergyJapan becomes the second country to launch a commercial-scale osmotic energy plant, following Denmark's lead. This innovative clean energy source utilizes osmosis between freshwater and saltwater to generate power, offering a consistent, carbon-free alternative to variable renewables like wind and solar. The plant in Fukuoka, Japan, is integrated with a desalination plant, enhancing efficiency and reducing waste.

Read more »