Bar Refaeli Turns Heads in Cannes with Plunging Red Slip Dress

Bar Refaeli, a renowned Israeli model, was spotted in Cannes during the film festival, turning heads with her stylish appearance. The 40-year-old model, known for her impeccable fashion sense, wore a plunging red slip dress with a white lace trim and black leather shoes.

Bar Refaeli , a renowned Israeli model, turned heads in Cannes as she graced the streets during the film festival. The 40-year-old model, known for her impeccable fashion sense, sported a plunging red slip dress with a white lace trim.

She paired the dress with black leather shoes and accessorized with dark shades and a sleek bag. Refaeli's appearance in Cannes comes amidst a busy period in her life, as she is a mother of three and recently welcomed her third child in 2020. Her link to Leonardo DiCaprio, a past relationship that propelled her to international fame, continues to be a topic of interest. DiCaprio is currently in a relationship with Vittoria Ceretti, a 27-year-old Italian model.

Refaeli's previous pregnancies haven't been a surprise to her fans, as she has expressed a desire to have children in the past. She has previously stated her desire to have children and believes that marriage should be a choice based on happiness and commitment. Monica Bellucci and Ed Westwick were also spotted in Cannes during the second week of the festival, adding to the star-studded atmosphere





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bar Refaeli Cannes Fashion Slip Dress Red Model Leonardo Dicaprio Vittoria Ceretti Monica Bellucci Ed Westwick

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brooks Nader Makes a Striking Appearance at Cannes Film FestivalBrooks Nader, known for her work in the entertainment industry, made a memorable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her figure in a plunging teal gown. She has been busy filming her role in the upcoming Baywatch reboot and has also been connecting with fellow Baywatch alumni.

Read more »

Eva Longoria Makes Rare Appearance at Global Gift Gala During Cannes Film FestivalActress Eva Longoria made a rare appearance with her husband José Bastón at the Global Gift Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a black and white sequin dress and held hands with her husband, who looked smart in a black jacket and tie. Eva has been living in Spain and Mexico for two years and has stated that she feels the American 'chapter in my life is done now.' She has been given the honorary title of 'Dame' in Spain and has purchased a villa in Marbella.

Read more »

Amal Clooney looked like a Disney princess at Cannes in long-forgotten leg-split gownGeorge Clooney's wife, Amal, looked like a Disney princess while making her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2016 in a yellow gown.

Read more »

Mature Style Is Stealing The Spotlight In CannesWatch and learn, young Hollywood.

Read more »