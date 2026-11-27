Barbara Barganska died after pushing her two-year-old grandson to safety from an oncoming lorry in Wiltshire. Her family honors her sacrifice by encouraging acts of kindness.

Barbara Barganska, a 62-year-old grandmother from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, died in a tragic road traffic accident after performing a selfless act of protection for her two-year-old grandson, Jaxon. On the day of the incident, Barganska was crossing the road at a set of traffic lights on Stallard Street when an oncoming Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) approached. Recognizing the immediate and lethal danger, she pushed the pram carrying her grandson out of the vehicle's path just moments before impact. The force of the collision struck Barganska fatally, while Jaxon suffered only minor injuries thanks to her rapid intervention.

Details of the Fatal Crash in Trowbridge

The incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing controlled by traffic lights on Stallard Street in the county of Wiltshire. Barganska was in the process of navigating the crossing with her grandchild when the HGV, described in initial reports as an oncoming vehicle, failed to stop or yield appropriately. The grandfather was not mentioned in the immediate circumstances, but the focus of the tragedy remained on the grandmother's decisive action. By shoving the pram away from the truck's trajectory, Barganska ensured the toddler was removed from the zone of impact. The vehicle then struck her directly, resulting in fatal injuries that were confirmed shortly after the event. The driver of the lorry remained at the scene or was apprehended by responding officers immediately following the crash.

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Arrest of Driver and Police Investigation

Following the collision, law enforcement initiated a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatality. A 58-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. This arrest underscores the seriousness with which the case is being treated by authorities, as causing death by careless driving is a significant criminal offense in the United Kingdom. The suspect has since been released under investigation, meaning he is not currently in custody but remains a person of interest while detectives gather evidence, review dashcam or traffic camera footage, and interview witnesses. The release under investigation is a standard procedural step, allowing the police time to conduct a thorough examination of the events that led to Barganska's death without necessarily charging the driver immediately.

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Family Tributes Highlight Her Selfless Nature

Barbara Barganska's family has publicly expressed their profound grief while celebrating her courage and loving character. Her daughter, Kasia King, took to Facebook on Tuesday to post a heartfelt tribute to her mother, describing her as both a personal hero and a lifesaver. King stated that her mother had always been her hero, but on the day of the crash, she became literally the hero of Jaxon's life by saving his existence. King emphasized that Barganska was selfless to the core, always ready to give anything to help others, and that her final act was a testament to her generous spirit. The daughter noted that her mother was the happiest she had ever known her to be at the time of the crash, adding a layer of poignant contrast to the sudden tragedy.

A Call for Kindness in Memory of a Hero

In honor of Barbara Barganska, her family and Wiltshire Police have issued a specific request to the public. Rather than traditional mourning, they have asked those who read their tribute to perform one kind thing. This act does not need to be grand or expensive; it could be accepting an invitation one might otherwise decline, trying a new experience, or simply showing care for someone else. The family highlighted that Jaxon will never have the chance to thank her for saving his life, but they will ensure he knows how deeply she loved him. They urged the community to remember that telling someone you love them might be the last chance you have, framing Barganska's legacy as one of immediate, actionable kindness. Her loss leaves a void in the family that no one else can fill, but her heroic last moments have sparked a movement of gratitude and compassion.