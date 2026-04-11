Barber Shop Turf War: Welsh High Street Brawl Leads to Suspended Sentences

Workers from rival Turkish barber shops in Wales engaged in a violent brawl, leading to suspended sentences for those involved in the incident. The 'turf war' stemmed from a business dispute, resulting in a public disturbance with multiple injuries.

Workers from rival Turkish barber shops clashed in a violent brawl on a busy high street in Wales , leading to suspended sentences for several individuals involved. The incident, described as a ' turf war ' between the Kurds Barbers in Newbridge and Marmaris Turkish barbers in Blackwood , unfolded on a Thursday afternoon, shocking witnesses and causing fear among the public.

The conflict reportedly stemmed from a dispute over business expansion, with Marmaris barber Omed Pirot, 31, planning to open a new shop in Newbridge, a move that was met with resistance from the staff at Kurds Barbers. The ensuing confrontation escalated into a large-scale disturbance, involving thirteen men and resulting in multiple injuries, including a stab wound. The brawl was so intense that it spilled out onto the street, with some participants armed with scissors and spanners, alarming passersby and forcing an off-duty detective, who was getting her hair done at a neighboring salon, to instruct hairdressers to lock the doors and call the emergency services. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media, further highlighting the gravity of the public violence.\The altercation began when workers from Kurds Barbers traveled from Newbridge to Blackwood, setting the stage for a violent encounter. Three cars reportedly arrived from Newbridge, parking on the high street just before the fight erupted. The prosecution described a chaotic scene, with witnesses reporting two gangs fighting one another, employing weapons such as spanners and scissors. The incident took place during a busy afternoon, with the local businesses including a hair salon witnessing the chaos unfold. The Judge in the case, Daniel Williams, emphasized that the violence was unjustified, especially considering the presence of members of the public, including children, going about their daily lives. The court heard that four individuals were hospitalized, though none of the injuries were deemed life-threatening or life-altering. The police were called to the scene at around 2:45 pm, with a second report around 2:55 pm, indicating that the incident took place over a period of time and across a geographical area.\The court proceedings resulted in suspended sentences for the individuals found guilty of violent disorder and affray. Omed Pirot and Shahab Husseini, 25, were found guilty after a three-day trial and received 18-month suspended sentences, 240 hours of unpaid work, and £600 costs. Other defendants who admitted affray, including Bryar Muradi, 28, Alan Karimi, 31, Adnan Mohamad, 30, Bave Hamed, 31, and Krmani Sadiq, 30, received 15-month suspended sentences, 200 hours of unpaid work, and £400 costs. Sardam Ebrahimi, 28, was cleared of the same offences. The judge condemned the 'disgraceful scene of public violence,' highlighting the lack of justification for the actions of those involved. The case underscores the severity of the incident and its impact on the community, showcasing the potential for business disputes to escalate into violent confrontations, and the repercussions for those involved





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Barber Shop Brawl Turf War Violent Disorder Affray Suspended Sentences Wales Blackwood Newbridge Omed Pirot Scissors Spanners

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Welsh Barbers Avoid Jail After 'Turf War' Brawl on High StreetWorkers from rival Turkish barbershops in Wales escaped jail time after a violent brawl erupted on a busy high street. The fight, described as a 'turf war,' involved employees from Kurds Barbers in Newbridge and Marmaris Turkish barbers in Blackwood, resulting in multiple injuries and significant disruption.

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