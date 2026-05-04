Barbie Ferreira Expresses Fear of Botox, Discusses Body Image and Fame

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira reveals her apprehension towards Botox due to her need for facial expressiveness, and shares her thoughts on body image pressures and the challenges of navigating fame.

Barbie Ferreira , the 29-year-old actress known for her role in Euphoria , has expressed a significant apprehension towards undergoing Botox treatments. Despite acknowledging the possibility of considering it in the future, Ferreira currently prioritizes maintaining a naturally expressive face, a crucial element for her work as an actress.

She revealed on the In Your Dreams podcast that her fear stems from a desire to fully emote and convey a wide range of emotions through her facial expressions. To maintain her skin health, she currently favors laser treatments like Potenza and previously utilized Morpheus 8, a procedure she described as intense enough to warrant offers of ketamine and laughing gas, which she declined. Ferreira's reluctance to engage in conversations about her body and weight is also notable.

She highlighted the fluctuating nature of weight within her family and her decade-long experience with changing appearances since beginning her modeling career at age 16. She finds the current trend of discussing women’s bodies problematic, choosing to refrain from participating in the discourse. She points out the inherent double standard where women are criticized for being either too small or too large, emphasizing that bodies naturally fluctuate.

She recalls being subjected to scrutiny about her weight since her teenage years, even as far back as her Tumblr days. Her departure from Euphoria was partly motivated by a desire to move beyond being typecast as 'the fat best friend,' and she acknowledges the pressure to conform to specific body standards within the industry. Beyond her concerns about physical appearance, Ferreira also reflects on the challenges of navigating fame and maintaining authenticity.

She observes how actresses like Jennifer Lawrence have faced criticism for displaying natural personality and charisma. Ferreira embraces her expressive nature, even if it elicits negative reactions, and prefers to showcase her personality in comfortable settings like podcasts with trusted individuals. She describes her upbringing in a non-Hollywood environment and her Brazilian heritage as contributing to her perspective on fame, acknowledging the surreal experience of being on the receiving end of the attention she once enjoyed as a fan.

She finds solace in simple, wholesome activities like attending the Renaissance Faire, allowing her to reconnect with a sense of normalcy and escape the pressures of public life. She is currently appearing in the films Faces of Death and Mile End Kicks and recently walked the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025





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