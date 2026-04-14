Barbie Ferreira Reveals Reasons for Leaving Euphoria: 'I Wasn't Acting'

Barbie Ferreira opens up about her departure from Euphoria, explaining her creative dissatisfaction and desire for more fulfilling roles, and discussing her shift toward independent film projects.

Barbie Ferreira has opened up about her departure from the HBO Max series Euphoria , revealing the reasons behind her decision to leave the show after two successful seasons. In a teaser for the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ferreira explained that her exit wasn't a dramatic one, but rather a culmination of feeling creatively unfulfilled. She described a lengthy process of attempting to develop her character, Kat , into a more substantial role, but ultimately finding that they were unable to find a direction that resonated with her. This led her to the conclusion that it was time to move on and pursue other projects where she could feel more engaged and challenged as an actress. Ferreira emphasized that she didn't want to remain on a major television show if she wasn't actively acting and flexing her creative muscles, expressing a preference for independent film projects where she could have more artistic control. She also shared that she felt like a background character during the second season, which contributed to her feeling unfulfilled. She was quoted as saying, 'I don't need to be on the biggest TV show on Earth if I'm not like acting, you know? So I would rather do an indie movie where I'm acting flexing my muscles.'

Ferreira's decision reflects a desire for more meaningful roles and creative autonomy. She shared how she wanted to focus on other projects, including producing independent cinema. She also discussed her preference for working on projects with cool and real stories, even if they were made on a shoestring budget, compared to being a secondary character in a larger production. She made it clear that her decision was not rooted in any animosity towards the show or its cast, but rather a personal need to explore her potential as an actress and pursue projects that aligned with her artistic vision. Her comments provide a deeper understanding of her reasons for leaving Euphoria and shed light on her career trajectory. Ferreira highlighted that since playing Kat, she has evolved as an actress and a person. She's now focusing on pursuing her own projects and she doesn't mind the risks and challenges that may come with it. She said that she wants to do other stuff.

Since leaving Euphoria, Ferreira has been involved in several independent projects, including executive producing and starring in the indie rock rom-com Mile End Kicks. Her current projects show her shift towards indie movies and she shows no signs of regretting her departure from the popular HBO Max series. The show has received a negative response from critics and the public. Her decision to depart the show has allowed her to pursue roles that align with her artistic vision and to take on new projects. This decision allows Ferreira to develop and grow as an actress, explore a variety of roles, and pursue projects that hold greater significance and creative input. Her focus is on producing indie cinema and she seems passionate about it. She has said that she wants to do cool and real stories. She has also continued to shed light on her physical transformation. Ferreira's narrative presents a case of artistic development and pursuing one's desires.





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Barbie Ferreira Quit Euphoria To Avoid Kat Becoming A 'Background Character'Daniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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