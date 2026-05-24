Barbra Streisand honors Cannes Film Festival with emotional speech

Barbra Streisand, an 84-year-old actress and Oscar winner, made a rare public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival to accept an honor after being unable to attend the ceremony due to injury. She shared a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude for the honor and reflecting on her journey to pursuing her passion for directing.

Barbra Streisand made a rare public appearance to accept an honor at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday after being forced to miss the ceremony due to injury.

The actress received an honorary Palm d'Or and shared a video message expressing gratitude. Ahead of her speech, Isabelle Huppert praised Streisand for her support of the LGBTQ+ community and her various roles, including 'Funny Girl' and 'The Way We Were.

' The actress earlier released a statement explaining she would be unable to attend the ceremony due to a knee injury





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Cannes Film Festival Honor Barbra Streisand Oscar Winner Knee Injury LGBTQ+ Support 'Funny Girl' 'The Way We Were' 'Yentl' Foreign Films Director Hallowed Patricia Huppert Cristian Mungiu 'Fjord' 'Max Payne' 'The Death Of Stalin'

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