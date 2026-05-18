Barbra Streisand to miss Cannes Film Festival award due to knee injury

Barbra Streisand, the legendary entertainer and EGOT-winner, has revealed that she won't be attending the Cannes Film Festival to receive her honorary Palme d'Or award due to a knee injury. Despite her absence, the festival will continue with its celebration of her decades-long contributions as part of its closing ceremony.

Barbra Streisand says an ongoing knee injury has sidelined her from attending the Cannes Film Festival , where she's receiving an honorary Palme d'Or award. The legendary entertainer, 84, issued a statement through the festival on Sunday clarifying why she would be unable to accept the honors in person at the Grand Théâtre Lumière during the festival's May 23 closing ceremony.

'On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury,' Streisand said. 'I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year. ' The EGOT-winner continued, 'But I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d'Or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition. ' Streisand said she regrets not being able to convene with her colleagues at the annual cinematic gathering on the French Riviera.

'I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire - and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved,' she said. Barbra Streisand, 84, has revealed that she won't be attending the Cannes Film Festival to receive her honorary Palme D'Or award due to a knee injury The Prince of Tides star added, 'While I regret that I can't be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world whose extraordinary talent and creative vision are being celebrated this year.

My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema.

' Despite her absence, the festival will continue with its celebration of the decades long contributions made by the actress-singer as part of its closing ceremony. The festival said in a statement: 'Iris Knobloch, Thierry Frémaux and the entire festival team send Barbra Streisand their warmest wishes for a prompt recovery.

' The festival had past hailed Streisand as 'a dazzling actress, an unparalleled singer, a force of nature, humor, and sensuality' in announcing her for the honors. Director Peter Jackson and John Travolta were also being presented with honorary Palme d'Or awards at this year's festival. Travolta, speaking at a festival screening of his new movie Propeller One-Way Night Coach, called the honors 'beyond the Oscar' and 'the last thing I expected.

' Thanking the festival's director Thierry Fremaux, the two-time Academy Award nominee said that he was caught off-guard when his new motion picture (which marks his first foray in the director's chair) was accepted for this year's festival. The icon was set to be presented with the award at the annual film festival's closing ceremony this coming Saturday Streisand was one of three honorary Palme D'Or recipients this year.

John Travolta and Peter Jackson have both already been presented with theirs 'When I met with you in November, I had no expectation that my film would be accepted,' Travolta said. The Pulp Fiction star said, 'When Thierry said it was not only accepted but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby because I just couldn’t believe it.

'Because in my opinion, you are the most discerning person in the movie industry. I was just happy to be here. I never expected this.

' Other notable names who have been presented with honorary Palme d'Or awards include Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Agnès Varda and Marco Bellocchio





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Barbra Streisand Cannes Film Festival Palme D'or Award Knee Injury Celebrating Films Colleagues France Peter Jackson John Travolta Tom Cruise Meryl Streep Robert De Niro Jodie Foster Agnès Varda Marco Bellocchio

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